Martin Earns ACC Track Athlete of the Week Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday (Feb.11) that Gary Martin of the Virginia track and field team earned ACC Men’s Track Athlete of the Week honors after an exhilarating performance at the 117th Millrose Games.

Gary Martin continues to make history in his junior campaign earning ACC Track Athlete of the Week honors for his stellar performance in the men’s Wanamaker Mile at the Millrose Games. Martin finished fifth crossing the line in a Virginia program record breaking time of 3:48.82. His time marks the second best in collegiate history and sits eighth on the world all-time list. Martin became one of two men in the NCAA to run sub 3:50 for the mile this year with only ACC rival, Ethan Strand of North Carolina running faster (3:48.32) one week prior.

This accolade comes just after being named the USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week (Feb.10) as well as the ACC Cross Country Scholar Athlete of the Year. Martin was already dubbed the ACC Cross Country Performer of the Year after winning the ACC Cross Country Championships back in the fall.