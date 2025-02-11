Sara Ziodato Named ACC Player of the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia graduate student Sara Ziodato has been named the ACC Women’s Tennis Player of the Week in honors announced Tuesday (Feb. 11) by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Ziodato won the clincher in Virginia’s 4-3 comeback victory over No. 8 North Carolina, sending Virginia to the program’s first ever semifinal at the ITA National Team Indoor Championship. In the win, Ziodato saved three match points to pick up the highest ranked victory of her career, topping No. 10 Theadora Rabman 7-6 (7), 2-6, 7-6 (3) to break a 3-3 tie with the Tar Heels.

Ziodato also picked up the first ranked doubles win of her career, partnering with Meggie Navarro to defeat No. 54 Maeve Thornton and Vanesa Suarez 6-3 in UVA’s 4-2 win over No. 13 Tennessee.

Ziodato has a 12-2 singles record on the season, including a perfect 7-0 mark in dual matches. She is ranked No. 33 in the latest ITA singles rankings and No. 73 with Navarro in the doubles rankings.

This is the first ACC weekly honor of Ziodato’s career.