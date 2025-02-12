Hoos Place 16 On ACC All-Academic Women's Soccer team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Atlantic Coast Conference Announced Wednesday (Feb. 12) its All-ACC Academic Women’s Soccer team that features 16 Cavaliers.

Samar Guidry is a five-time selection to the team, while Lia Godfrey is a four-time selection to the team. Maggie Cagle, Maya Carter and Alexis Theoret are all named to the team for the third time in their careers.

Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0-grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must compete in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests.