Virginia Hits The Road For Dual At No. 16 North Carolina

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia wrestling team (5-4, 1-3 ACC) hits the road for another conference dual on Friday (Feb. 14) when the Cavaliers take on No. 16 North Carolina (7-5, 3-1 ACC) at 7 p.m.

HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

The dual will be streamed on ACCNX which is available through ESPN.com and the ESPN app. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWrestling).

NOTING THE HOOS

• Virginia is coming off a 39-0 victory over Duke last weekend in ACC action in which the Cavaliers posted six bonus-point victories.

• Gabe Christenson posted his first pin of the season in the last outing when he pinned Duke’s Tyler O’Boyle in the first period at the 1:11 mark.

• Dylan Cedeno improved to 8-1 on the season and 3-1 in ACC action as he defeated Christian Coleman of Duke last week.

• Cedeno is slated to face off against No. 22 Jayden Scott in a rematch of the Southern Scuffle final that went to Cedeno in a 2-0 decision.

• Nick Hamilton moved to 6-2 on the season when he won his bout against Duke. He returned to action at Stanford after missing eight weeks of action due to injury sustained in the fall.

• Virginia had four wrestlers ranked in the latest NCAA Coaches Rankings: Keyveon Roller (No. 32 at 125), Gable Porter (No. 32 at 133), Dylan Cedeno (No. 20 at 141) and Nick Hamilton (No. 20 at 165).

• The Hoos have five wrestlers ranked in the latest edition of the InterMat rankings: Roller (No. 31 at 125), Porter (No. 32 at 133), Cedeno (No. 19 at 141), Jack Gioffre (No. 33 at 149) and Hamilton (No. 21 at 165).

• The dual against the Tar Heels marks the fourth nationally-ranked opponent for the Cavaliers in the last five duals and also the fifth nationally-ranked opponent in nine duals so far this season.

VIRGINIA’S PROBABLE LINEUP (Ranking by InterMat)

125: No. 31 Keyveon Roller

133: No. 32 Gable Porter

141: No. 19 Dylan Cedeno

149: No. 33 Jack Gioffre OR Erik Roggie

157: Nick Sanko

165: No. 21 Nick Hamilton

174: Rocco Contino OR Mason Stefanelli

184: Griffin Gammell

197: Ethan Weatherspoon OR Steven Burrell Jr.

HWT: Gabe Christenson

NORTH CAROLINA’S PROBABLE LINEUP (Ranking by InterMat)

125: No. 11 Spencer Moore

133: No. 12 Ethan Oakley

141: No. 22 Jayden Scott

149: No. 5 Lachlan McNeil

157: No. 23 Sonny Santiago

165: Charlie Darracott

174: No. 20 Josh Ogunsanya OR Nicholas Fea

184: No. 21 Gavin Kane

197: Cade Lautt

HWT: Nolan Neves

ON DECK FOR THE HOOS

Virginia will return to action at home on Sunday (Feb. 16) when the Hoos host American in a 1 p.m. dual at North Grounds Rec Center. Admission is free to the public.