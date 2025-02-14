Strong Start for Virginia Track & Field on the First Day of Competition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field program opened competition at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational in Boston, Mass., the Darius Dixon Invitational in Lynchburg, Va., the Eagle Elite Invitational in Boston, Mass. and Tiger Paw Invitational in Clemson, S.C. on Friday (Feb.14) as the throws group dominated in Clemson and distance crew shined in Boston.
David Hemery Valentine Invitational
- Wes Porter ran a new personal-best 3:54.58 to finish seventh in a loaded men’s mile field. Porter’s time is the second best in program history just behind his teammate Gary Martin’s recent record-breaking time of 3:48.82 from the Millrose Games just a week ago.
- Also in the men’s mile, Scott Sikorski clocked a new personal best time crossing the line in 4:00.55.
- In the men’s 3000-meters, a trio of Cavaliers added their names to the record books with huge personal best performances. Will Anthony led the way recording the third best time in program history clocking 7:52.13. Not far behind Anthony was Justin Wachtel with a 20-second personal best time of 7:52.85.
- In just his third meet of the season, and first 3000-meter race, Will Daley recorded the 10th best time in Virginia history crossing the line in 7:56.28.
- Jack Eliason also recorded a personal best by three second with his time of 7:57.99.
- Andrew Jones ran his way to an eight second personal best in the men’s 5000-meters clocking 13:48.26. Jones’ time ranks sixth all-time in program history.
- In the men’s 800-meters, Conor Murphy recorded a top 20 finish with his time of 1:48.85 (17th).
Darius Dixon Invitational
- Jeremiah Wilson qualified to the semi-final of the men’s 60-meter hurdles on time clocking 8.26. In the semi-final, Wilson recorded a season-best 8.10 to qualify to the Saturday’s final.
- In the women’s 60-meter hurdles prelim, Sophia Akpan ran her way to a new personal best crossing the line in 8.95.
- Cate DeSousa ran a 30-second personal best in the women’s 3000-meter invite section stopping the clock at 9:31.59.
- Lauren Yeboah-Kodie saved the best for last, recording the third furthest mark in the competition on her sixth and final attempt. Yeboah-Kodie jumped out to a season-best 5.94m/19-5.75.
- In the women’s pole vault invite section, Trina Barcarola cleared 3.94m/12-11 for a third-place finish. Barcarola was just off her season best of 3.95m/12-11.50 from the Liberty Kickoff.
- The duo of Myles Plummer and Tobias L’Esperance recorded top five finishes in the men’s 800-meter run. Plummer crossed the line in a season-best 1:51.73 for second while L’Esperance finished fourth with his time of 1:52.08.
- On the women’s side, Amelia Maughan (2:11.64) and Ella Woehlcke (2:12.14) finished in the top 10 in the field in third and eighth place, respectively.
- In his first 5000-meter race of the season, Richard Moreno came away with the win in the invite section clocking 14:22.50.
Eagle Elite Invitational
- In the women’s 800-meters, Annie Jackson recorded a top 20 finish in 13th place with her time of 2:08.75.
Tiger Paw Invitational
- Jeremiah Nubbe won the men’s weight throw invitational with his third attempt mark of 23.57m/77-4. He was not too far off his personal best and Virginia school record mark of 23.94m/78-6.50 from the Virginia Tech Invitational.
- Keyandre Davis threw for a new personal best on his fourth appearance in the ring to round out the top five finishers in the competition. Davis threw for 21.46m/70-5 to move up to No.5 in program history.
- John Fay took home the title in the men’s weight throw with a season best mark of 20.72m/67-11.75.
- The men’s 400-meter dash saw a trio of Cavalier personal best times as Alex Sherman and Evans White IV continue to move up in the Virginia record books. Sherman clocked new personal-best 46.69 to move up to No.4 while White IV bettered his program No.10 mark with new personal-best 47.67. Gage Gose ran his fastest time ever crossing the line in 48.46.
- On the women’s side, Emily Alexandru recorded a season best for 400-meters as she completed the two-lap race in 55.88. Ariel Fletcher was also under the 56 second mark, clocking 55.75 for 400-meters.
Up Next
The Cavaliers continue competition on the second day of the David Hemery Valentine Invitational in Boston, Mass., Darius Dixon Invitational in Lynchburg, Va. and the Tiger Paw Invitational in Clemson, S.C. on Saturday (Feb.15).