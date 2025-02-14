Strong Start for Virginia Track & Field on the First Day of Competition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field program opened competition at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational in Boston, Mass., the Darius Dixon Invitational in Lynchburg, Va., the Eagle Elite Invitational in Boston, Mass. and Tiger Paw Invitational in Clemson, S.C. on Friday (Feb.14) as the throws group dominated in Clemson and distance crew shined in Boston.

David Hemery Valentine Invitational