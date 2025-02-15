Virginia Returns Home To Host American In Sunday Afternoon Dual

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia wrestling team (5-5) returns home to host American (9-8) in dual action on Sunday afternoon (Feb. 16). The dual is set to begin at North Grounds Rec Center and both admission and parking are free.

HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

The dual will be streamed on ACCNX which is available through ESPN.com and the ESPN app. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWrestling).

NOTING THE HOOS

The Hoos are coming off a hard-fought dual at No. 16 North Carolina on Friday night in which Dylan Cedeno (141), Nick Hamilton (165) and Rocco Contino (174) all picked up wins.

Rocco Contino returned to the mat for the first time since the Southern Scuffle at the beginning of January and picked up a dominant 19-9 major decision in his matchup.

Dylan Cedeno moved to 9-1 on the year with his win over No. 22 Jayden Scott, a rematch of his Southern Scuffle final in January and he is now 2-0 against the nationally-ranked Scott.

Nick Hamilton went to overtime, but picked up his win in sudden-victory with a 4-1 decision that moved him to 7-2 on the year.

Virginia had four wrestlers ranked in the latest NCAA Coaches Rankings: Keyveon Roller (No. 32 at 125), Gable Porter (No. 32 at 133), Dylan Cedeno (No. 20 at 141) and Nick Hamilton (No. 20 at 165).

• The Hoos have five wrestlers ranked in the latest edition of the InterMat rankings: Roller (No. 31 at 125), Porter (No. 32 at 133), Cedeno (No. 19 at 141), Jack Gioffre (No. 33 at 149) and Hamilton (No. 21 at 165). The dual against the Tar Heels marks the fourth nationally-ranked opponent for the Cavaliers in the last five duals and also the fifth nationally-ranked opponent in nine duals so far this season.

VIRGINIA’S PROBABLE LINEUP (Ranking by InterMat)

125: No. 31 Keyveon Roller

133: No. 32 Gable Porter

141: No. 19 Dylan Cedeno

149: No. 33 Jack Gioffre OR Erik Roggie

157: Gavin Cagle

165: No. 21 Nick Hamilton

174: Rocco Contino OR Mason Stefanelli

184: Griffin Gammell

197: Ethan Weatherspoon OR Steven Burrell Jr.

HWT: Gabe Christenson

AMERICAN’S PROBABLE LINEUP (Ranking by InterMat)

125: Coen Bainey OR JJ Peace

133: Raymond Lopez

141: Cael McIntyre OR Elijah White

149: Gage Owen

157: Jack Nies OR Devon Capato

165: Kaden Milheim

174: Caleb Campos OR Breon Phifer

184: Lucas White

197: Carsten Rawls OR Liam Volk-Klos

285: No. 32 Will Jarrell OR Emmanuel Ulrich