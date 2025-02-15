Virginia Returns Home To Host American In Sunday Afternoon Dual

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia wrestling team (5-5) returns home to host American (9-8) in dual action on Sunday afternoon (Feb. 16). The dual is set to begin at North Grounds Rec Center and both admission and parking are free.
HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION
The dual will be streamed on ACCNX which is available through ESPN.com and the ESPN app. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWrestling).
NOTING THE HOOS
- The Hoos are coming off a hard-fought dual at No. 16 North Carolina on Friday night in which Dylan Cedeno (141), Nick Hamilton (165) and Rocco Contino (174) all picked up wins.
- Rocco Contino returned to the mat for the first time since the Southern Scuffle at the beginning of January and picked up a dominant 19-9 major decision in his matchup.
- Dylan Cedeno moved to 9-1 on the year with his win over No. 22 Jayden Scott, a rematch of his Southern Scuffle final in January and he is now 2-0 against the nationally-ranked Scott.
- Nick Hamilton went to overtime, but picked up his win in sudden-victory with a 4-1 decision that moved him to 7-2 on the year.
- Virginia had four wrestlers ranked in the latest NCAA Coaches Rankings: Keyveon Roller (No. 32 at 125), Gable Porter (No. 32 at 133), Dylan Cedeno (No. 20 at 141) and Nick Hamilton (No. 20 at 165).
• The Hoos have five wrestlers ranked in the latest edition of the InterMat rankings: Roller (No. 31 at 125), Porter (No. 32 at 133), Cedeno (No. 19 at 141), Jack Gioffre (No. 33 at 149) and Hamilton (No. 21 at 165).
- The dual against the Tar Heels marks the fourth nationally-ranked opponent for the Cavaliers in the last five duals and also the fifth nationally-ranked opponent in nine duals so far this season.
VIRGINIA’S PROBABLE LINEUP (Ranking by InterMat)
125: No. 31 Keyveon Roller
133: No. 32 Gable Porter
141: No. 19 Dylan Cedeno
149: No. 33 Jack Gioffre OR Erik Roggie
157: Gavin Cagle
165: No. 21 Nick Hamilton
174: Rocco Contino OR Mason Stefanelli
184: Griffin Gammell
197: Ethan Weatherspoon OR Steven Burrell Jr.
HWT: Gabe Christenson
AMERICAN’S PROBABLE LINEUP (Ranking by InterMat)
125: Coen Bainey OR JJ Peace
133: Raymond Lopez
141: Cael McIntyre OR Elijah White
149: Gage Owen
157: Jack Nies OR Devon Capato
165: Kaden Milheim
174: Caleb Campos OR Breon Phifer
184: Lucas White
197: Carsten Rawls OR Liam Volk-Klos
285: No. 32 Will Jarrell OR Emmanuel Ulrich