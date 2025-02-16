Valincius Powers No. 2 Virginia Past Rice In Weekend Finale

PONCE, P.R. – In the finale of the Puerto Rico Challenge, the No. 2 Virginia baseball team (2-1) toppled Rice 7-0 on Sunday night (Feb. 16) behind a 10-strikeout performance by Tomas Valincius.

In his collegiate debut, Valincius fanned 10 Owl batters over six innings of scoreless one-hit ball for the win. Valincius’ 10 Ks are the most by a Virginia freshman since Alec Bettinger struck out 11 against Richmond in 2013.

Henry Ford, Jacob Ference and Aidan Teel each had a pair of hits and scored once in the heart of the Cavalier lineup. Harrison Didawick led all Virginia batters with two runs batted in while Luke Hanson scored twice.