ACC Swimming and Diving Championships Start Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams are set to compete in the 2025 ACC Championships Tuesday (Feb. 18) through Saturday (Feb. 22) in Greensboro, N.C., at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

Virginia women’s swimming & diving will challenge for its sixth-straight ACC Championship and 21st overall. The women’s championship dates back to 1979. The UVA men have won 16 titles during this history of the event that dates back to 1962.

The Cavalier women enter the meet ranked No. 1 in the CSCAA poll while the UVA men are No. 20.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Prelims and finals will be streamed live on ACCNX. Links for the live streams and live results each day will be available on VirginiaSports.com.

SCHEDULE

Prelims on Tuesday start at 10 a.m., while Wednesday through Saturday prelims will begin at 9:30 a.m. Finals begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and 5:30 Wednesday-Saturday.

ORDER OF EVENTS

Tuesday: Women’s 1-meter, men’s 3-meter, 200 Medley Relay, 800 Free Relay

Wednesday: 200 Free Relay, 500 free, 200 IM, 50 Free, men’s 1-meter

Thursday: 400 IM, 100 Fly, 200 Free, women’s 3-meter

Friday: 200 Fly, 100 Back, 100 Breaststroke, men’s platform, 400 Medley Relay

Saturday: 1650 Free, 200 Back, 100 Free, 200 Breaststroke, women’s platform, 400 Free Relay

SCHEDULED TO COMPETE FOR THE HOOS



SWIMMERS:

Men: Jack Aikins, Charles Bellotti, Colin Bitz, Connor Boyle, Teddy Cross, Tristen Davin, Noah Dyer, Josh Gerloff, Matthew Heilman, Alex Hotta, David King, Simon Lins, Jack Madoch, Spencer Nicholas, Sam O’Brien, Sebastien Sergile, Matthew Styczen, Will Thompson, Dillon Wright

Women: Ella Bathurst, Aimee Canny, Katie Christopherson, Claire Curzan, Cavan Gormsen, Katie Grimes, Bailey Hartman, Leah Hayes, Tess Howley, Sophia Knapp, Anna Moesch, Carly Novelline, Maxine Parker, Maggie Schalow, Zoe Skirboll, Alex Walsh, Gretchen Walsh, Emma Weber, Charlotte Wilson

DIVERS

Ruby Borzekowski, Jessica Buntman, Lizzy Kaye, Alena Lotterer, Morgan Manley, Mitchell Brown, Liam Miller, Nicholas Sanders, Dean Treanor, Nicholas Wanzer

LAST YEAR’S CHAMPIONSHIP

Thanks to a sweep in the five swimming events during the final night of competition at the ACC Championships, the Virginia women’s program won its fifth consecutive conference title and smashed the league’s all-time championship scoring mark in the process. The title was the 20th in the Cavalier program’s history. The UVA women totaled 1637.5 points, besting the mark of 1615 set by the NC State men’s team during the 2023 championship. The Cavalier women won a total of 17 events over the five-day championship. Gretchen Walsh was named the ACC Championship MVP. The Cavalier men placed fifth in the men’s competition.

RETURNING CHAMPS

The following Cavaliers have won ACC titles during their UVA careers. Alex Walsh has 26 ACC titles, the most in conference history.

Men

Connor Boyle (1): 200 Free Relay (2022)

Women (54)

Ella Bathurst (1): 800 Free Relay (2022)

Aimee Canny (4): 200 Free, 800 Free Relay (2024), 800 Free Relay, 400 Medley Relay (2023)

Cavan Gormsen (2): 1650 Free, 500 Free (2024)

Carly Novelline (1): 200 Medley Relay (2024)

Maxine Parker (4): 400 Free Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 200 Free Relay (2024)

Alex Walsh (26 – Most in ACC History): 400 Free Relay, 200 Breast, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Fly, 800 Free Relay, 200 Free Relay, 200 IM (2024), 200 Free, 100 Breast, 200 Breast, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay (2023), 200 IM, 200 Free, 200 Breast, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay, 800 Free Relay, 400 Medley Relay (2022), 200 IM, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay, 800 Free Relay, 400 Medley Relay (2021)

Gretchen Walsh (16): 400 Free Relay, 100 Free, 100 Fly, 400 Medley Relay, 800 Free Relay, 200 Free Relay, 50 Free (2024), 50 Free, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay (2023), 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay (2022)

Pac 12 Champion: Claire Curzan (5): 100 Back, 200 Back, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay, 400 Medley Relay

Virginia women lead the nation in the following events:

Women’s 50 free: Gretchen Walsh, Virginia (20.54)

Women’s 100 free: Gretchen Walsh, Virginia (45.68)

Women’s 100 back: Gretchen Walsh, Virginia (49.31)

Women’s 200 back: Claire Curzan, Virginia (1:46.87)

Women’s 100 breast: Alex Walsh, Virginia (56.85)

Women’s 100 fly: Gretchen Walsh, Virginia (48.26)

Women’s 200 IM: Alex Walsh, Virginia (1:51.80)

Women’s 400 IM: Katie Grimes, Virginia (3:59.02)

Women’s 200 free relay: Virginia (1:24.29)

Women’s 400 free relay: Virginia (3:06.93)

Women’s 200 medley relay: Virginia (1:31.53)

Women’s 400 medley relay: Virginia (3:21.48)

Other ACC Notes

Alex Walsh was the ACC Freshman of the Year in 2021, Gretchen Walsh in 2022, Aimee Canny in 2023 and Cavan Gormsen in 2024.

Gretchen Walsh was the ACC Most Valuable Swimmer in 2024 and the ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Gretchen Walsh was also the 2024-25 Atlantic Coast Conference’s Mary Garber Award Winner which is presented to the ACC female student-athlete of the year across all sports

The Commonwealth Clash

The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash is a rivalry between Virginia and Virginia Tech across all school-sponsored sports with 21 individual event points on the line

The school that accumulates 11 points or more will be crowned the winner of the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash

There is one point in the Clash awarded for the men’s and one for the women’s finishes at the ACC Swimming Championship

The Cavaliers lead this year’s Clash 6.0-3.0

UVA captured the Clash in 2015, 2016, 2019, 2023 and 2024, while Virginia Tech won the Clash in 2017, 2018 and 2022. The 2020 and 2021 clashes were canceled due to the pandemic

UP NEXT

The divers will compete at the NCAA Zone Championships

The 2025 NCAA Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships will be hosted at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way, Washington from March 19-22, while the men’s meet will be at the same pool from March 26-29.

