Cavaliers Close Second Round at Moon Golf Invitational

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The No. 10 Virginia women’s golf team is in 11th place after the second round of the Moon Golf Invitational at Suntree Country Club in Melbourne, Fla.

Megan Propeck leads the Cavaliers in a tie for 15th place overall after shooting 3-over 75 for a 36-hole score of 2-over 146. Jaclyn Laha and Chloe Schiavone each shot 3-over 75 in the second round as well.

The Cavaliers combined to shoot 13-over 301 on the second 18. The team currently sits in 11th place with 36-hole score of 18-over 594. No. 7 Florida State (3-under 573) leads the field after two rounds of play.

Play will conclude tomorrow with the third round on Tuesday (Feb. 18).