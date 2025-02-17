Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
Open Search
Women's Golf
. Women's Golf

Cavaliers Close Second Round at Moon Golf Invitational

Results (.html)
UVA X
UVA Instagram
UVA Facebook
Get the UVA Sports App

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The No. 10 Virginia women’s golf team is in 11th place after the second round of the Moon Golf Invitational at Suntree Country Club in Melbourne, Fla.

Megan Propeck leads the Cavaliers in a tie for 15th place overall after shooting 3-over 75 for a 36-hole score of 2-over 146. Jaclyn Laha and Chloe Schiavone each shot 3-over 75 in the second round as well.

The Cavaliers combined to shoot 13-over 301 on the second 18. The team currently sits in 11th place with 36-hole score of 18-over 594. No. 7 Florida State (3-under 573) leads the field after two rounds of play.

Play will conclude tomorrow with the third round on Tuesday (Feb. 18).

Team Standings (Through Round Two)

Pl. School RD1 RD2 Total To Par
1 Florida State 286 287 573 -3
2 Texas A&M 292 288 580 +4
3 South Carolina 296 286 582 +6
3 Wake Forest 297 285 582 +6
5 Ole Miss 292 295 587 +11
6 Texas 294 296 590 +14
6 Louisville 296 294 590 +14
8 UCF 291 300 591 +15
8 Auburn 296 295 591 +15
10 Northwestern 296 297 593 +17
11 Virginia 293 301 594 +18
11 Alabama 298 296 594 +18
13 Tennessee 305 296 601 +25
14 North Carolina 302 300 602 +26
15 LSU 301 305 606 +30
16 Clemson 303 304 607 +31
17 Augusta 316 319 635 +39

Individual Standings (Through Round Two)

Pl. Player RD1 RD2 Total To Par
T15 Megan Propeck 71 75 146 +2
T42 Rebecca Skoler 73 76 149 +5
T52 Jaclyn Laha 76 75 151 +7
T52 Chloe Schiavone 76 75 151 +7
T60 Amanda Sambach 73 79 152 +8

Related Stories