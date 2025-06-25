Kennedy Swedick Wins Women’s Open of Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia women’s golf rising sophomore Kennedy Swedick won the title at the third-annual Women’s Open of Virginia, being held at Farmington Country Club in Charlottesville, Va.

Swedick finished at three-over, winning by four strokes against second-place finishers Lauren Clark and Morgan Mussatt. Swedick was tied for the lead after shooting a two-under 68 on Monday (June 23) in the opening round. She went two-over on Tuesday, ending the day in a three-way tie for first before closing out with a one-over 71 in the final round.

Virginia alum Lauren Greenlief ’12 tied for fifth at +10. Incoming Cavalier Elise MacCleery finished in a tie for eighth place at +11.