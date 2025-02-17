Cavaliers Fall to No. 3 Blue Devils

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia Cavaliers (13-13, 6-9 ACC) fell 80-62 to the No. 3 Duke Blue Devils (23-3, 15-1 ACC) on Monday night (Feb. 17) at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Cavaliers shot 38.5 percent (20 of 52) from the floor while the Blue Devils went 31 of 59 (52.5 percent). Duke outrebounded Virginia 41-21, totaled 16 second-chance points and outscored the Hoos 42-18 in the paint.

Duke’s Cooper Flagg (8-16 FG, 14 rebounds), Kon Knueppel (5-12 FG, 3 3FG, 7 rebounds) and Isaiah Evans (6-7 FG, 5 3FG) tied for scoring honors with 17 points each. For the Cavaliers, Andrew Rohde (5-10 FG, 5 rebounds, 5 assists) and Dai Dai Ames (6-12 FG) finished with 15 and Isaac McKneely (4-9 FG, 4 3FG) logged 14.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Cavaliers trailed 43-29 at halftime after shooting 38.5 percent (10 of 26) and pulling down just eight rebounds. Duke posted a 53.1 percent (17 of 32) mark from the field, grabbed 24 boards and logged 14 second-chance points. Rohde led all scorers in the first half with 11 points (3-5 FG, 2 3FG).

The Blue Devils remained hot into the second half, shooting 51.9 percent (14 of 27) and outscoring the Hoos, 37-33.

UP NEXT

Virginia travels to North Carolina on Saturday, Feb. 22. Tipoff at the Smith Center is set for 4 p.m. on ESPN.