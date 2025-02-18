Hoos Come Away From Loss With Work to Do

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — This has not been a memorable season for ACC men’s basketball, but the league’s top team, Duke, is ranked No. 3 nationally and has more than enough talent to win an NCAA title.

The Blue Devils came to town Monday night for their first game at John Paul Jones Arena in two years. Virginia, seeking its fourth straight win, stayed connected for the first seven minutes, but the Devils eventually overwhelmed their opponent with their size, length, athleticism and shooting prowess.

Such outcomes have been common for Duke this season. The Devils were coming off a 36-point win over Stanford, a team that defeated UVA 88-65 last month. The final at JPJ was 80-62.

“Give Duke a lot of credit,” said Ron Sanchez, UVA’s interim head coach. “They played hard. They didn’t take any possessions off.”

Duke’s starters stand 7-foot-2, 6-foot-9, 6-foot-7, 6-foot-6 and 6-foot-6, respectively. “They’ve got length at a lot of positions,” Sanchez said, “and those guys also have a lot of skills.”

On the rare occasions that the Devils (23-3 overall, 15-1 ACC) missed shots in the first half, they usually came up with an offensive rebound. Nearly nine minutes elapsed on the scoreboard clock before the Wahoos (13-13, 6-9) grabbed their first rebound.

The final rebounding numbers underscored Duke’s dominance on the background. The Devils finished with 41 boards, to 21 for UVA.

“The first half, they really just made a statement on the glass,” Sanchez said.

The Devils totaled 14 second-chance points in the first half and, perhaps not coincidentally, led by 14 at the break. Duke forward Cooper Flagg, a 6-foot-9 freshman who’s projected to be the No. 1 pick in the next NBA draft, had 11 rebounds in the first half, to eight for the Cavaliers.

“It’s a team effort,” said UVA guard Isaac McKneely, a 6-foot-4 junior, “it’s not just one person. All five of us gotta rebound. So that’s something we can definitely improve going forward.”

Rebounding has been a weakness this season for UVA, and the coaching staff “knew we had some disadvantages on the glass [coming into Monday], but we felt we would do a much better job than we did,” Sanchez said. “That was unacceptable. Our interior players have to do a much better job rebounding the basketball.”

Virginia’s post players—starters Blake Buchanan and Jacob Cofie and reserves Elijah Saunders and Anthony Robinson—combined for nine rebounds. Flagg collected 14 himself, and 6-foot-7 guard Kon Knueppel, a former UVA recruiting target, had seven.

“To me, I think the big thing was the rebounding,” Duke head coach Jon Scheyer said.