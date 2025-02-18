UVA Women Set NCAA Record on Day 1 of ACC Championship

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Virginia women’s swimming and diving team set an NCAA record on the opening night of the 2025 ACC Championships, being held Feb. 18-22 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C.

Gretchen Walsh, Alex Walsh, Aimee Canny and Claire Curzan posted a 6:44.13 in the 800 Free Relay, setting an NCAA, US Open, ACC and UVA record in the event. The time broke the previous record of 6:45.91 set at the 2017 NCAA Championships by Stanford.

With that record-setting swim, Virginia holds the NCAA record in all five relays. This is the first time since 2019 that one school has all five marks.

This is Virginia’s 18th consecutive victory in the 800 Free Relay at the ACC Championships, a streak that dates back to 2008.

Gretchen Walsh led off the relay with a 1:39.34 200 Free split, setting a UVA record with that time. In the men’s 800 Free Relay, David King also set a UVA record, pacing the field with a 1:31.92 in his 200 Free leadoff split. The men’s relay finished seventh.

Walsh’s mark was also an ACC record in the 200 Free. With that record, UVA now holds every ACC women’s swimming record.

The ACC Championships run through Saturday. The Cavalier women enter the meet ranked No. 1 in the CSCAA poll, and the UVA men are ranked No. 20.

Women’s Highlights

Lizzy Kaye advanced to the finals in 1m diving, placing eighth in the prelims with a score of 285.20 and then finished fourth in the finals with a 305.75

Virginia won the 800 Free relay by 7.66 seconds, with second-place Stanford posting a 6:51.79

Gretchen Walsh’s 200 Free time (1:39.34) is the second fastest ever, trailing only Missy Franklin (1:39.10)

The previous ACC record in the 200 Free was 1:39.80 set in 2018 by Mallory Comerford of Louisville

The women’s 200 Medley Relay of Tess Howley, Emma Weber, Carly Novelline and Anna Moesch finished just off the podium in fourth place with a 1:35.18

Jessica Buntman also scored points for the Cavaliers in diving, placing 16th

Men’s Highlights