Virginia Wins Three Titles on Day Two of ACC Championship

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Virginia women’s swimming team won three events on Wednesday (Feb. 19) at the 2025 ACC Championships, being held Feb. 18-22 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C.

The Cavaliers won the lone relay of the night, the 200 Freestyle, and picked up individual event titles in the 500 and 50 Free.

🥇 𝗔𝗖𝗖 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦 – 𝟮𝟬𝟬 𝗙𝗥𝗘𝗘 𝗥𝗘𝗟𝗔𝗬 🥇

Claire Curzan, Gretchen Walsh, Alex Walsh, and Maxine Parker

Claire Curzan, Gretchen Walsh, Alex Walsh and Maxine Parker posted a 1:24.03 in the 200 Free Relay, 1.49 seconds ahead of second-place Louisville, to open the evening.

Gretchen Walsh closed the session by defending her title in the 50 Free, winning in 20.60. It was her third time winning the conference title in the event.

Freshman Katie Grimes won the 500 Freestyle with a 4:32.69. Grimes and Stanford’s Aurora Roghair hit the wall for the bell lap in a tie for first, but Grimes hit the wall .19 seconds ahead of Roghair, adding an ACC title to her already storied swimming career.

🥇𝗞𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗘 𝗚𝗥𝗜𝗠𝗘𝗦 – 𝗔𝗖𝗖 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡!!

What a finish! Grimes and Aurora Roghair in a dead heat heading into the final lap of the 500 Free.



Two other Cavaliers earned All-Conference honors with third-place finishes in individual events: Cavan Gormsen in the 500 Free and Curzan in the 50 Free.

For the men, freshman David King finished fifth in the 500 Free with a 4:13.43, the fourth fastest time in program history. Freshman Spencer Nicholas finished seventh in the 200 IM with a 1:42.67, third-fastest time in program history. Junior Sebastien Sergile won the 200 IM B-Final with a 1:42.40, the second-fastest time in program history.

The Cavalier women moved into first place in the team standings while the men are in seventh.

The ACC Championships run through Saturday, with prelims starting at 9:30 a.m. and finals at 5:30 p.m.

Women’s Notes

The Cavaliers went 1, 3, 4 in the 500 Free, with Gormsen, last year’s ACC Champion in the event, finishing third and Aimee Canny fourth (4:36.31) behind Grimes and Gormsen

Katie Grimes time of 4:32.69 in the 500 Free is the second fastest time in program history

Freshman Leah Hayes had the top time in prelims of the 200 IM (1:54.18). She finished fourth in the final with a 1:54.01

Bailey Hartman finished second in the 500 Free B-Final with a 4:39.36

Katie Christopherson won the C-Final of the 200 IM with a 1:56.35, a time that was faster than all but one swimmer in the B-Final

Alex Walsh was scratched from the 200 IM and did not compete in an individual event on Wednesday

Men’s Notes