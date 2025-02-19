Virginia Wins Three Titles on Day Two of ACC Championship

🥇 𝗔𝗖𝗖 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦 – 𝟮𝟬𝟬 𝗙𝗥𝗘𝗘 𝗥𝗘𝗟𝗔𝗬 🥇
Claire Curzan, Gretchen Walsh, Alex Walsh, and Maxine Parker #ACCSwimDive #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/vgI6CPOfk0
— Virginia Swimming and Dive (@UVASwimDive) February 19, 2025
GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Virginia women’s swimming team won three events on Wednesday (Feb. 19) at the 2025 ACC Championships, being held Feb. 18-22 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C.
The Cavaliers won the lone relay of the night, the 200 Freestyle, and picked up individual event titles in the 500 and 50 Free.
Claire Curzan, Gretchen Walsh, Alex Walsh and Maxine Parker posted a 1:24.03 in the 200 Free Relay, 1.49 seconds ahead of second-place Louisville, to open the evening.
Gretchen Walsh closed the session by defending her title in the 50 Free, winning in 20.60. It was her third time winning the conference title in the event.
Freshman Katie Grimes won the 500 Freestyle with a 4:32.69. Grimes and Stanford’s Aurora Roghair hit the wall for the bell lap in a tie for first, but Grimes hit the wall .19 seconds ahead of Roghair, adding an ACC title to her already storied swimming career.
🥇𝗞𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗘 𝗚𝗥𝗜𝗠𝗘𝗦 – 𝗔𝗖𝗖 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡!!
What a finish! Grimes and Aurora Roghair in a dead heat heading into the final lap of the 500 Free. Watch the ending 👇 and watch the rest of the ACC Championship live on ACCNX
📹 https://t.co/2uAm1wi8N9 pic.twitter.com/PkhNsWnUvN
— Virginia Swimming and Dive (@UVASwimDive) February 19, 2025
Two other Cavaliers earned All-Conference honors with third-place finishes in individual events: Cavan Gormsen in the 500 Free and Curzan in the 50 Free.
For the men, freshman David King finished fifth in the 500 Free with a 4:13.43, the fourth fastest time in program history. Freshman Spencer Nicholas finished seventh in the 200 IM with a 1:42.67, third-fastest time in program history. Junior Sebastien Sergile won the 200 IM B-Final with a 1:42.40, the second-fastest time in program history.
The Cavalier women moved into first place in the team standings while the men are in seventh.
The ACC Championships run through Saturday, with prelims starting at 9:30 a.m. and finals at 5:30 p.m.
Women’s Notes
- The Cavaliers went 1, 3, 4 in the 500 Free, with Gormsen, last year’s ACC Champion in the event, finishing third and Aimee Canny fourth (4:36.31) behind Grimes and Gormsen
- Katie Grimes time of 4:32.69 in the 500 Free is the second fastest time in program history
- Freshman Leah Hayes had the top time in prelims of the 200 IM (1:54.18). She finished fourth in the final with a 1:54.01
- Bailey Hartman finished second in the 500 Free B-Final with a 4:39.36
- Katie Christopherson won the C-Final of the 200 IM with a 1:56.35, a time that was faster than all but one swimmer in the B-Final
- Alex Walsh was scratched from the 200 IM and did not compete in an individual event on Wednesday
Men’s Notes
- The 200 Free Relay of Jack Aikins, Connor Boyle, Jack Madoch and Simon Lins were 7th with a 1:16.61
- Jack Aikins finished 12th in the 50 Free (19.29)
- Dillon Wright finished in a tie for 24th place and the final spot in the 500 Free C-Final, both with a 4:20.80. He and Gustavo Saldo had a swim-off in which they tied again. Wright conceded the finals spot to Saldo
- Connor Boyle finished the prelim in a five-way tie for 16th place with a 19:35. Martin Kartavi of UNC won the swim-off to earn a spot in the B-final, while the other four, including Boyle, were relegated to the C-Final
Team Scores
Women
- Virginia, 494.5
- Stanford, 413
- Louisville, 397
- California, 308.5
- North Carolina, 260
- NC State, 228
- Pitt, 201
- Miami, 181
- Florida State, 162
- Duke, 138
- Notre Dame, 132
- Virginia Tech, 126
- Boston College, 78
- SMU, 76
- Georgia Tech, 65
Men
- California, 457
- Stanford, 402
- North Carolina, 383
- NC State, 379
- Louisville, 282
- Florida State, 256.5
- Virginia, 242
- Virginia Tech, 221
- Georgia Tech, 215
- SMU, 211
- Pitt, 201.5
- Duke, 105
- Boston College, 62
- Miami, 52
- Notre Dame, 19
Women’s ACC Titles (4)
800 Free Relay, 200 Free Relay, 500 Free, 50 Free
ACC Champions (by swimmer)
Aimee Canny: 800 Free Relay
Claire Curzan: 800 Free Relay, 200 Free Relay
Katie Grimes: 500 Freestyle
Maxine Parker: 200 Free Relay
Alex Walsh: 800 Free Relay, 200 Free Relay
Gretchen Walsh: 800 Free Relay, 200 Free Relay, 50 Free
All-ACC Performances:
Aimee Canny: 800 Free Relay
Claire Curzan: 800 Free Relay, 200 Free Relay, 50 Free
Cavan Gormsen: 500 Freestyle
Katie Grimes: 500 Freestyle
Maxine Parker: 200 Free Relay
Alex Walsh: 800 Free Relay, 200 Free Relay
Gretchen Walsh: 800 Free Relay, 200 Free Relay, 50 Free
HOW TO FOLLOW
Prelims and finals will be streamed live on ACCNX. Links for the live streams and live results each day will be available on VirginiaSports.com.
SCHEDULE
Prelims will begin at 9:30 a.m. with finals starting at 5:30 p.m. each day
ORDER OF EVENTS
Wednesday: 200 Free Relay, 500 free, 200 IM, 50 Free, men’s 1-meter
Thursday: 400 IM, 100 Fly, 200 Free, women’s 3-meter
Friday: 200 Fly, 100 Back, 100 Breaststroke, men’s platform, 400 Medley Relay
Saturday: 1650 Free, 200 Back, 100 Free, 200 Breaststroke, women’s platform, 400 Free Relay