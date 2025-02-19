No. 2 Virginia’s First Pitch Versus No. 7 Oregon State Moved to 5 p.m.

ROUND ROCK, Texas – Due to inclement weather in the forecast, first pitch between No. 2 Virginia and No. 7 Oregon State, slated for Friday (Feb. 21), at the Round Rock Classic has been moved up from 7 p.m. ET to 5 p.m. ET.

All tickets purchased at the original time are still valid.

Following the game with No. 7 Oregon State, the Cavaliers will play Minnesota on Saturday (Feb. 22) at 1 p.m. before closing out the weekend with Oklahoma on Sunday (Feb. 23) at 5 p.m. All three games will be broadcast live on D1Basball.com.