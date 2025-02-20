Grimes, Canny Win ACC Titles on Thursday in Greensboro

𝗔𝗖𝗖 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡- 𝗔𝗚𝗔𝗜𝗡!!!
GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Virginia women’s swimming team won two of the three events contested on Thursday (Feb. 20) at the 2025 ACC Championships, being held Feb. 18-22 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C.
Freshman Katie Grimes won the 400 IM with a time of 3:59.69. It was her second individual championship of the meet after winning the 500 Free on Wednesday night.
Junior Aimee Canny repeated as the conference champion in the 200 Freestyle with a personal-best time of 1:42.00. Freshman Anna Moesch placed third with a 1:43.15.
In the other race of the night, sophomore Claire Curzan and grad student Alex Walsh finished second and third in the 100 Butterfly behind Olympic gold medalist Torri Huske of Stanford. Curzan clocked a 49.02 behind Huske’s 48.52. Walsh had a 50.0.
Top-three finishes in individual events earn swimmers All-Conference honors.
For the men, Spencer Nicholas won the B-Final of the 100 Fly with a 45.07.
The Cavalier remained in first place in the team standings while the men are in seventh.
The ACC Championships run through Saturday, with prelims starting at 9:30 a.m. and finals at 5:30 p.m. each day. Friday’s events will include the 200 Fly, 100 Back, 100 Breaststroke, men’s platform, 400 Medley Relay.
Women’s Notes
- Claire Curzan’s 100 Fly time is the third fastest in UVA history while Alex Walsh’s time ranks fourth
- This was Alex Walsh’s 29th career All-ACC honor
- This is Aimee Canny’s second ACC individual title (alongside last year’s 200 Free) and sixth overall ACC title including relays. She was second in the 200 Free her freshman year
- Freshman Bailey Hartman tied for first in the C-Final of the 100 Fly with a 51.81
- Virginia had three swimmers in the A Final of the 400 IM. Along with Grimes, freshman Leah Hayes finished fourth (4:02.23) and senior Ella Bathurst was eighth (4:10.89)
- Senior diver Lizzy Kaye finished 12th in the 3m, the lone diving event of the day
- Gretchen Walsh was scratched from the 100 Fly, an event that she won at the 2024 ACC Championships, and did not compete on Thursday
Men’s Notes
- The men had three score in the 400 IM: Matthew Styczen (12th place, 3:43.30), Colin Bitz (15th place, 3:46.43) and Matthew Heilman (20th place, 3:45.74)
- Styczen’s time in the 400 IM ranks seventh on the UVA All-Time list
- Simon Lins posted a 46.48 in prelims in the 100 Fly, a time that ranks 10th on the UVA All-Time list
Team Scores
Women
- Virginia, 744.5
- Stanford, 684
- Louisville, 575
- California, 431.5
- North Carolina, 394
- NC State, 353
- Miami, 268
- Pitt, 267
- Florida State, 232
- Duke, 189
- Virginia Tech, 158.5
- Notre Dame, 157
- SMU, 110.5
- Boston College, 78
- Georgia Tech, 66
Men
- California, 633.5
- Stanford, 565
- North Carolina, 517
- NC State, 501
- Louisville, 449.5
- Virginia Tech, 331
- Virginia, 306
- Florida State, 305.5
- Pitt, 255.5
- SMU, 239
- Georgia Tech, 233
- Duke, 105
- Boston College, 62
- Miami, 52
- Notre Dame, 19
Women’s ACC Titles (6)
50 Free, 200 Free, 500 Free, 400 IM, 800 Free Relay, 200 Free Relay,
ACC Champions (by swimmer)
Aimee Canny: 200 Free, 800 Free Relay
Claire Curzan: 800 Free Relay, 200 Free Relay
Katie Grimes: 500 Freestyle, 400 IM
Maxine Parker: 200 Free Relay
Alex Walsh: 800 Free Relay, 200 Free Relay
Gretchen Walsh: 800 Free Relay, 200 Free Relay, 50 Free
All-ACC Performances:
Aimee Canny: 200 Free, 800 Free Relay
Claire Curzan: 50 Free, 100 Fly, 800 Free Relay, 200 Free Relay
Cavan Gormsen: 500 Freestyle
Katie Grimes: 500 Freestyle, 400 IM
Anna Moesch: 200 Free
Maxine Parker: 200 Free Relay
Alex Walsh: 100 Fly, 800 Free Relay, 200 Free Relay
Gretchen Walsh: 800 Free Relay, 200 Free Relay, 50 Free
HOW TO FOLLOW
Prelims and finals will be streamed live on ACCNX. Links for the live streams and live results each day will be available on VirginiaSports.com.
SCHEDULE
Prelims will begin at 9:30 a.m. with finals starting at 5:30 p.m. each day
ORDER OF EVENTS
Friday: 200 Fly, 100 Back, 100 Breaststroke, men’s platform, 400 Medley Relay
Saturday: 1650 Free, 200 Back, 100 Free, 200 Breaststroke, women’s platform, 400 Free Relay