Grimes, Canny Win ACC Titles on Thursday in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Virginia women’s swimming team won two of the three events contested on Thursday (Feb. 20) at the 2025 ACC Championships, being held Feb. 18-22 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C.

Freshman Katie Grimes won the 400 IM with a time of 3:59.69. It was her second individual championship of the meet after winning the 500 Free on Wednesday night.

𝗔𝗖𝗖 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡- 𝗔𝗚𝗔𝗜𝗡!!!

Katies Grimes is now a TWO-TIME ACC Champion, winning the 400 IM

Watch the ACC Championships live

📹 ACCNX https://t.co/GGTTVwj7ik pic.twitter.com/FtZcEoOSIb — Virginia Swimming and Dive (@UVASwimDive) February 20, 2025

Junior Aimee Canny repeated as the conference champion in the 200 Freestyle with a personal-best time of 1:42.00. Freshman Anna Moesch placed third with a 1:43.15.

𝗔𝗖𝗖 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡- 𝗔𝗚𝗔𝗜𝗡

Aimee Canny repeats as the ACC 200 Free Champion!!

Watch the ACC Championships live on 📹 ACCNX #ACCSwimDive #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/q3hFakAqPl — Virginia Swimming and Dive (@UVASwimDive) February 21, 2025

In the other race of the night, sophomore Claire Curzan and grad student Alex Walsh finished second and third in the 100 Butterfly behind Olympic gold medalist Torri Huske of Stanford. Curzan clocked a 49.02 behind Huske’s 48.52. Walsh had a 50.0.

Top-three finishes in individual events earn swimmers All-Conference honors.

For the men, Spencer Nicholas won the B-Final of the 100 Fly with a 45.07.

The Cavalier remained in first place in the team standings while the men are in seventh.

The ACC Championships run through Saturday, with prelims starting at 9:30 a.m. and finals at 5:30 p.m. each day. Friday’s events will include the 200 Fly, 100 Back, 100 Breaststroke, men’s platform, 400 Medley Relay.

Women’s Notes

Claire Curzan’s 100 Fly time is the third fastest in UVA history while Alex Walsh’s time ranks fourth

This was Alex Walsh’s 29 th career All-ACC honor

career All-ACC honor This is Aimee Canny’s second ACC individual title (alongside last year’s 200 Free) and sixth overall ACC title including relays. She was second in the 200 Free her freshman year

Freshman Bailey Hartman tied for first in the C-Final of the 100 Fly with a 51.81

Virginia had three swimmers in the A Final of the 400 IM. Along with Grimes, freshman Leah Hayes finished fourth (4:02.23) and senior Ella Bathurst was eighth (4:10.89)

Senior diver Lizzy Kaye finished 12 th in the 3m, the lone diving event of the day

in the 3m, the lone diving event of the day Gretchen Walsh was scratched from the 100 Fly, an event that she won at the 2024 ACC Championships, and did not compete on Thursday

Men’s Notes