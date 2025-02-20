Virginia To Close ACC Action With No. 18 Pitt Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia wrestling team (6-5, 1-4 ACC) closes out conference action with its final dual of the season on Friday night (Feb. 21) when the Cavaliers host No. 18 Pitt (9-6, 2-3 ACC) in a 7 p.m. contest at the Aquatics & Fitness Center.

It will be senior night for the Cavaliers with nine seniors recognized in a ceremony prior to the start of the dual.

HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

The dual with Pitt will be available for stream at ESPN.com and on the ESPN app. Live stats will also be available with links to both at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWrestling).

SENIOR NIGHT WITH THE CAVALIERS

• Virginia will recognize 10 wrestlers prior to the dual with a group celebrated for their contributions to the program over the years.

• Fifth-year wrestlers being honored are: Dylan Cedeno, Gabe Christenson, Justin Phillips.

• Fourth-year wrestlers being honored are: Kyren Butler, Gavin Cagle, Rocco Contino, Hadyn Danals, Joe Haynes and Erik Roggie.

• Ethan Weatherspoon is in his sixth year with the program and will also be honored.

NOTING THE HOOS

• Virginia enters the weekend coming off a 30-8 victory over American in its last outing with the Cavaliers winning 8-of-10 weight classes in the matchup with the Eagles.

• Dylan Cedeno sits at 10-1 on the season following a pair of wins last weekend at North Carolina and against American. He is 5-1 in ACC action and hunting a top-two seed and first-round bye at the ACC Championships.

• Nick Hamilton improved to 8-2 on the year after winning his fourth straight match on Sunday afternoon in the dual with American. Hamilton is 4-1 against ACC foes and is hunting a bye in the upcoming ACC Championships.

• The Cavaliers continue to have five wrestlers ranked in the latest InterMat individual rankings: Keyveon Roller (No. 31 at 125), Gable Porter (No. 33 at 133), Dylan Cedeno (No. 19 at 141), Jack Gioffre (No. 33 at 149) and Nick Hamilton (No. 21 at 165).

VIRGINIA PROBABLE LINEUP

125: No. 31 Keyveon Roller

133: No. 33 Gable Porter

141: No. 19 Dylan Cedeno

149: No. 33 Jack Gioffre OR Erik Roggie

157: TBA

165: No. 21 Nick Hamilton

174: Rocco Contino

184: Griffin Gammell OR Justin Phillips

197: Ethan Weatherspoon

285: Gabe Christenson

PITT PROBABLE LINEUP

125: No. 24 Nick Babin

133: Tyler Chappell

141: Anthony Santaniello OR Briar Priest

149: No. 23 Finn Solomon

157: No. 21 Dylan Evans

165: No. 33 Jared Keslar

174: No. 21 Luca Augustine

184: No. 13 Reece Heller OR Chase Kranitz

197: No. 10 Mac Stout

285: No. 14 Dayton Pitzer