Virginia Sets American Record, Wins Three Titles on Day Four of ACCs

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Virginia women’s swimming team set an American record in the 400 Medley Relay on Friday (Feb. 21) at the 2025 ACC Championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C.
Sophomore Claire Curzan, grad student Alex Walsh, senior Gretchen Walsh and freshman Anna Moesch posted a 3:19.58 in the 400 Medley Relay to set an American, US Open, NCAA and ACC record. The previous American record was 3:21.80, set by the Cavaliers in 2023, while the previous NCAA mark was 3:21.01 set by UVA at last year’s NCAA Championship.
The Cavaliers finished 7.40 seconds ahead of second-place Stanford in the relay.
The relay victory was the third race win of the night for Virginia and the second for both Walsh sisters. Alex Walsh opened the evening session by repeating as the conference’s 200 Butterfly champion with a 1:50.43. Gretchen Walsh followed by repeating as the ACC 100 Backstroke champion, posting a 48.95.
Junior Emma Weber finished second in the remaining event of the night, the 100 Breast, posting a 58.27.
Freshman David King made the first podium appearance for the men, placing third in the 100 Back. King was seeded seventh in the A-Final, but had a strong finish to post a 45.11 and take third place. The time is the second fastest in UVA program history
Top-three finishes in individual events earn swimmers All-Conference honors.
The Cavalier women are in first place heading into the final day of competition with 1040.5 points. Stanford is in second place with 852. The men are in eighth place.
Prelims start tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. and finals at 5:30 p.m.
The meet wraps up with the 1650 Free, 200 Back, 100 Free, 200 Breaststroke, Women’s Platform Diving and the 400 Free Relay.
Women’s Notes
- Tess Howley (1:52.72) and Katie Grimes (1:53.63) were fourth and fifth in the 200 Fly
- Carly Novelline won two finals- the B-Final of the 200 Fly (1:54.23) and then the C-Final of the 100 Back (51.68) a half an hour later
- Alex Walsh’s two ACC titles tonight give her 30 in her career, including 11 individual titles. Her 30 overall titles are the most in conference history. She is now tied for the most individual titles in conference history with Sue Walsh (no relation) who swam for NC State from 1981-84
- Gretchen Walsh’s two titles give her 21 total for her career and six individual. This was her second individual title of the meet having won the 50 Free on Wednesday
Men’s Notes
- The men’s 400 Medley Relay finished seventh with a 3:03.96, the fifth fastest time in program history
Team Scores
Women
- Virginia, 1040.5
- Stanford, 852
- Louisville, 682
- California, 637
- North Carolina, 544.5
- NC State, 530
- Florida State, 350
- Pitt, 348
- Miami, 338
- Duke, 271
- Virginia Tech, 241.5
- Notre Dame, 207
- SMU, 140.5
- Georgia Tech, 111
- Boston College, 79
Men
- California, 885.5
- Stanford, 822
- North Carolina, 741
- NC State, 676
- Louisville, 647.5
- Florida State, 516.5
- Virginia Tech, 483
- Virginia, 419
- Pitt, 382.5
- Georgia Tech, 349
- SMU, 323
- Duke, 135
- Boston College, 90
- Miami, 84
- Notre Dame, 45
Women’s ACC Titles (9)
50 Free, 200 Free, 500 Free, 100 back, 200 Fly, 400 IM, 800 Free Relay, 200 Free Relay, 400 Medley Relay
ACC Champions (by swimmer)
Aimee Canny: 200 Free, 800 Free Relay
Claire Curzan: 800 Free Relay, 200 Free Relay, 400 Medley Relay
Katie Grimes: 500 Freestyle, 400 IM
Anna Moesch: 400 Medley Relay
Maxine Parker: 200 Free Relay
Alex Walsh: 200 Fly, 800 Free Relay, 200 Free Relay, 400 Medley Relay
Gretchen Walsh: 50 Free, 100 Back, 800 Free Relay, 200 Free Relay, 400 Medley Relay
All-ACC Performances:
Aimee Canny: 200 Free, 800 Free Relay
Claire Curzan: 50 Free, 100 Fly, 800 Free Relay, 200 Free Relay, 400 Medley Relay
Cavan Gormsen: 500 Freestyle
Katie Grimes: 500 Freestyle, 400 IM
Anna Moesch: 200 Free, 400 Medley Relay
Maxine Parker: 200 Free Relay
Alex Walsh: 100 Fly, 200 Fly, 800 Free Relay, 200 Free Relay, 400 Medley Relay
Gretchen Walsh: 50 Free, 100 Back, 800 Free Relay, 200 Free Relay, 400 Medley Relay
Emma Weber: 100 Breast
HOW TO FOLLOW
Prelims and finals will be streamed live on ACCNX. Links for the live streams and live results each day will be available on VirginiaSports.com.
SCHEDULE
Prelims will begin at 9:30 a.m. with finals starting at 5:30 p.m. each day
ORDER OF EVENTS
Friday: 200 Fly, 100 Back, 100 Breaststroke, men’s platform, 400 Medley Relay
Saturday: 1650 Free, 200 Back, 100 Free, 200 Breaststroke, women’s platform, 400 Free Relay