Virginia Sets American Record, Wins Three Titles on Day Four of ACCs

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Virginia women’s swimming team set an American record in the 400 Medley Relay on Friday (Feb. 21) at the 2025 ACC Championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C.

Sophomore Claire Curzan, grad student Alex Walsh, senior Gretchen Walsh and freshman Anna Moesch posted a 3:19.58 in the 400 Medley Relay to set an American, US Open, NCAA and ACC record. The previous American record was 3:21.80, set by the Cavaliers in 2023, while the previous NCAA mark was 3:21.01 set by UVA at last year’s NCAA Championship.

The Cavaliers finished 7.40 seconds ahead of second-place Stanford in the relay.

The relay victory was the third race win of the night for Virginia and the second for both Walsh sisters. Alex Walsh opened the evening session by repeating as the conference’s 200 Butterfly champion with a 1:50.43. Gretchen Walsh followed by repeating as the ACC 100 Backstroke champion, posting a 48.95.

Junior Emma Weber finished second in the remaining event of the night, the 100 Breast, posting a 58.27.

Freshman David King made the first podium appearance for the men, placing third in the 100 Back. King was seeded seventh in the A-Final, but had a strong finish to post a 45.11 and take third place. The time is the second fastest in UVA program history

Top-three finishes in individual events earn swimmers All-Conference honors.

The Cavalier women are in first place heading into the final day of competition with 1040.5 points. Stanford is in second place with 852. The men are in eighth place.

Prelims start tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. and finals at 5:30 p.m.

The meet wraps up with the 1650 Free, 200 Back, 100 Free, 200 Breaststroke, Women’s Platform Diving and the 400 Free Relay.

Women’s Notes

Tess Howley (1:52.72) and Katie Grimes (1:53.63) were fourth and fifth in the 200 Fly

Carly Novelline won two finals- the B-Final of the 200 Fly (1:54.23) and then the C-Final of the 100 Back (51.68) a half an hour later

Alex Walsh’s two ACC titles tonight give her 30 in her career, including 11 individual titles. Her 30 overall titles are the most in conference history. She is now tied for the most individual titles in conference history with Sue Walsh (no relation) who swam for NC State from 1981-84

Gretchen Walsh’s two titles give her 21 total for her career and six individual. This was her second individual title of the meet having won the 50 Free on Wednesday

Men’s Notes