No. 2 Virginia Blanks No. 19 Clemson in ACC Opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 2 Virginia women’s tennis team defeated No. 19 Clemson 4-0 in its ACC opener on Friday (Feb. 21) at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.
The Cavaliers (9-2, 1-0 ACC) picked up their fifth ranked win of the season, topping Clemson (9-2, 0-1 ACC) to open conference play.
The Tigers struck first in the match in doubles, winning 6-1 on the top court. Graduate student Sara Ziodato and junior Meggie Navarro responded with a 6-2 victory on doubles court three before junior Annabelle Xu and freshman Martina Genis Salas clinched the doubles point for the Hoos with a 6-4 win on doubles court two.
The Cavaliers kept the momentum going in singles, winning all six first sets against the Tigers.
Ziodato finished her day with a dominant performance, cruising to a 6-0, 6-0 win against Amelie Smejkalova on the top court.
Senior Melodie Collard trailed in both sets on court four but rallied to take her match 7-5, 6-3 against Annabelle Davis, giving Virginia a 3-0 lead over the Tigers.
Genis Salas closed out the victory for the Cavaliers, winning the final three games of her match to win 6-4, 7-5 over No. 123 Artemis Aslanisvili on court five.
MATCH NOTES
- Sara Ziodato stayed perfect in dual matches, improving to 8-0
- Ziodato picked up her second 6-0, 6-0 win of the season
- Melodie Collard improved to 8-2 in dual matches this season
- Freshman Isabelle Lacy made her doubles debut for UVA, partnering with Collard
- The Cavaliers won its seventh straight meeting against Clemson
- UVA won its ACC opener for the second straight year
- Senior Elaine Chervinsky was unavailable for the Cavaliers
UP NEXT
- UVA closes the weekend back at home, taking on Georgia Tech on Sunday (Feb. 23) at noon
#2 Virginia 4, #19 Clemson 0
Singles competition
- #19 Sara Ziodato (VA) def. Amelie Smejkalova (CU) 6-0, 6-0
- #24 Annabelle Xu (VA) vs. Sophia Hatton (CU) 7-6 (7-4), 2-6, 2-0, unfinished
- #60 Isabelle Lacy (VA) vs. Romana Cisovska (CU) 6-3, 4-6, 1-2, unfinished
- #91 Melodie Collard (VA) def. Annabelle Davis (CU) 7-5, 6-3
- Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. #123 Artemis Aslanisvili (CU) 6-4, 7-5
- Blanca Pico Navarro (VA) vs. Gaia Parravicini (CU) 7-6 (7-0), 4-6, unfinished
Doubles competition
- Gaia Parravicini/Amelie Smejkalova (CU) def. #1 Melodie Collard/Isabelle Lacy (VA) 6-1
- #28 Martina Genis Salas/Annabelle Xu (VA) def. Candela Yecora/Romana Cisovska (CU) 6-4
- #38 Sara Ziodato/Meggie Navarro (VA) def. Sophia Hatton/Annabelle Davis (CU) 6-2
Order of finish: Doubles (1,3,2); Singles (1,4,5)
T-2:38 A-177