No. 2 Virginia Blanks No. 19 Clemson in ACC Opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 2 Virginia women’s tennis team defeated No. 19 Clemson 4-0 in its ACC opener on Friday (Feb. 21) at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

The Cavaliers (9-2, 1-0 ACC) picked up their fifth ranked win of the season, topping Clemson (9-2, 0-1 ACC) to open conference play.

The Tigers struck first in the match in doubles, winning 6-1 on the top court. Graduate student Sara Ziodato and junior Meggie Navarro responded with a 6-2 victory on doubles court three before junior Annabelle Xu and freshman Martina Genis Salas clinched the doubles point for the Hoos with a 6-4 win on doubles court two.

The Cavaliers kept the momentum going in singles, winning all six first sets against the Tigers.

Ziodato finished her day with a dominant performance, cruising to a 6-0, 6-0 win against Amelie Smejkalova on the top court.

Senior Melodie Collard trailed in both sets on court four but rallied to take her match 7-5, 6-3 against Annabelle Davis, giving Virginia a 3-0 lead over the Tigers.

Genis Salas closed out the victory for the Cavaliers, winning the final three games of her match to win 6-4, 7-5 over No. 123 Artemis Aslanisvili on court five.

MATCH NOTES

Sara Ziodato stayed perfect in dual matches, improving to 8-0

Ziodato picked up her second 6-0, 6-0 win of the season

Melodie Collard improved to 8-2 in dual matches this season

Freshman Isabelle Lacy made her doubles debut for UVA, partnering with Collard

The Cavaliers won its seventh straight meeting against Clemson

UVA won its ACC opener for the second straight year

Senior Elaine Chervinsky was unavailable for the Cavaliers

UP NEXT