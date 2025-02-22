No. 2 Cavaliers Drop Weekend Opener to No. 7 Oregon State

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS – In the opening game of the Round Rock Classic, the No. 2 Virginia baseball team (2-2) fell in a 7-2 contest to the No. 7 Oregon State Beavers (5-0) on Friday (Feb. 21) at Dell Diamond.

Virginia plated the first two runs of the game on a Chris Arroyo RBI single in the third inning before Oregon State scored the final seven runs to claim victory.

Arroyo and Henry Godbout each tallied a pair of hits on the evening, tying the duo for the team lead with two multi-hit games each in the early going of the season.