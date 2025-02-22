No. 2 Cavaliers Drop Weekend Opener to No. 7 Oregon State

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS – In the opening game of the Round Rock Classic, the No. 2 Virginia baseball team (2-2) fell in a 7-2 contest to the No. 7 Oregon State Beavers (5-0) on Friday (Feb. 21) at Dell Diamond.
Virginia plated the first two runs of the game on a Chris Arroyo RBI single in the third inning before Oregon State scored the final seven runs to claim victory.
Arroyo and Henry Godbout each tallied a pair of hits on the evening, tying the duo for the team lead with two multi-hit games each in the early going of the season.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Jay Woolfolk got the start on the mound for UVA and worked around a two-out single and a walk to strike out the side in the top of the first.
- In the second, Woolfolk got out of a bases-loaded jam with a strikeout of Oregon State’s Avia Arquette to keep the game scoreless.
- To open the home half of the third, James Nunnellee worked a leadoff walk and moved into scoring position when Eric Becker was hit by a pitch. The pair were brought in two batters later when Arroyo muscled a single through the left side to give Virginia the initial lead.
- Oregon State answered in the top of the fourth when a bases-loaded walk scored Tyce Peterson before a passed ball plated Easton Talt to even the game at two.
- The Beavers took the lead for good on an AJ Singer two-run single down the right-field line in the top of the top fifth. Oregon State added a run one batter later on an infield single to make it a 5-2 contest.
- Oregon State tacked on the final two runs of the game in the eighth with an RBI single and a sacrifice fly for the 7-2 final.
ADDITIONAL NOTES
- Becker pushed his on-base streak to 34 games in the third inning when he was hit by a pitch.
- Wes Arrington made his Virginia debut on Friday allowing two runs in 1.2 innings pitched.
- Charlie Oschell tossed a career-long 1.2 innings in relief to finish the game and tallied a career-high three strikeouts.
UP NEXT
Virginia continues play at the Round Rock Classic on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET against Minnesota. Righthander Bryson Moore is slated to pitch for the Cavaliers against the Gophers’ righty Kyle Remington.