No. 2 Virginia Downs Georgia Tech 4-2

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 2 Virginia women’s tennis team closed out the weekend with a 4-2 win over Georgia Tech on Sunday (Feb. 23) at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.
The Cavaliers (10-2, 2-0 ACC) improved to 2-0 in ACC play, winning the doubles point and three singles matches to defeat the Yellow Jackets (6-5, 1-1 ACC).
Georgia Tech opened the match with a 6-1 win on doubles courts three. Freshman Martina Genis Salas and junior Annabelle Xu got the crucial break at 4-4 on doubles court two, rallying to come away with a 6-4 victory. On the top court, seniors Elaine Chervinsky and Melodie Collard came through in a competitive match, winning 7-5 to clinch the doubles point for the Cavaliers.
The Yellow Jackets took a 2-1 lead over Virginia with two straight set wins on courts four and five.
Playing on the top court, graduate student Sara Ziodato tied the match with a dominant 6-2, 6-3 victory over No. 74 Scarlett Nicholson.
Sophomore Blanca Pico Navarro followed with a 6-1, 6-3 win on court six to give Virginia the lead.
Moments later, Xu clinched the win for the Cavaliers, winning 6-4, 6-2 against No. 115 Alejandra Cruz on court two.
MATCH NOTES
- Sara Ziodato improves to an undefeated 9-0 in dual matches
- Elaine Chervinsky and Melodie Collard stayed perfect in doubles in dual matches, improving to 7-0. The duo have a 24-1 record on the year
- The Cavaliers won their sixth straight against Georgia Tech
- Chervinsky returned to the lineup for the Cavaliers
UP NEXT
- The Cavaliers will be on the road next weekend, taking on SMU on Friday (Feb. 28) at 2 p.m.
#2 Virginia 4, Georgia Tech 2
Singles competition
- #19 Sara Ziodato (VA) def. #74 Scarlett Nicholson (GT) 6-2, 6-3
- #24 Annabelle Xu (VA) def. #115 Alejandra Cruz (GT) 6-4, 6-2
- #60 Isabelle Lacy (VA) vs. Kate Sharabura (GT) 2-6, 6-1, 3-3, unfinished
- Given Roach (GT) def. #91 Melodie Collard (VA) 6-1, 6-4
- Taly Licht (GT) def. Martina Genis Salas (VA) 6-2, 6-3
- Blanca Pico Navarro (VA) def. Olivia Carneiro (GT) 6-1, 6-3
Doubles competition
- #1 Elaine Chervinsky/Melodie Collard (VA) def. Scarlett Nicholson/Kylie Bilchev (GT) 7-5
- #28 Martina Genis Salas/Annabelle Xu (VA) def. #84 Alejandra Cruz/Given Roach (GT) 6-4
- Kate Sharabura/Taly Licht (GT) def. #38 Sara Ziodato/Meggie Navarro (VA) 6-1
Order of finish: Doubles (3,2,1); Singles (5,4,1,6,2)
T-2:34 A-186