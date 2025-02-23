No. 2 Virginia Downs Georgia Tech 4-2

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 2 Virginia women’s tennis team closed out the weekend with a 4-2 win over Georgia Tech on Sunday (Feb. 23) at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

The Cavaliers (10-2, 2-0 ACC) improved to 2-0 in ACC play, winning the doubles point and three singles matches to defeat the Yellow Jackets (6-5, 1-1 ACC).

Georgia Tech opened the match with a 6-1 win on doubles courts three. Freshman Martina Genis Salas and junior Annabelle Xu got the crucial break at 4-4 on doubles court two, rallying to come away with a 6-4 victory. On the top court, seniors Elaine Chervinsky and Melodie Collard came through in a competitive match, winning 7-5 to clinch the doubles point for the Cavaliers.

The Yellow Jackets took a 2-1 lead over Virginia with two straight set wins on courts four and five.

Playing on the top court, graduate student Sara Ziodato tied the match with a dominant 6-2, 6-3 victory over No. 74 Scarlett Nicholson.

Sophomore Blanca Pico Navarro followed with a 6-1, 6-3 win on court six to give Virginia the lead.

Moments later, Xu clinched the win for the Cavaliers, winning 6-4, 6-2 against No. 115 Alejandra Cruz on court two.

MATCH NOTES

Sara Ziodato improves to an undefeated 9-0 in dual matches

Elaine Chervinsky and Melodie Collard stayed perfect in doubles in dual matches, improving to 7-0. The duo have a 24-1 record on the year

The Cavaliers won their sixth straight against Georgia Tech

Chervinsky returned to the lineup for the Cavaliers

