Virginia Baseball Announces 2025 Promo Schedule & Stadium Improvements

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – With the home opener set for Tuesday (Feb. 25), the Virginia baseball team has announced the 2025 promotional schedule, highlighted by season-long promotions, fan giveaways and theme days along with Stadium improvements to Disharoon Park.

Expanded Netting

With safety being the top priority for all visitors at Disharoon Park, the netting on both sides of home plate has extended from home plate to the foul poles. This extension is on par with all MLB Stadiums.

The Dish Is For Kids

Returning for the 2025 season, kids will get in free at The Dish. Up to four GA tickets can be claimed for Free with the purchase of one adult ticket. This offer is only valid online.

Midweek Concessions Deals

Fans can enjoy discounted hot dogs for every home Tuesday midweek during the 2025 season.

For all Wednesday midweek contests, Fans will be treated to discounted tater tots, a new menu item for the season.

DARTMOUTH SERIES

Friday, February 28: Free hot cocoa at the ballpark. Grab a voucher from the marketing table located behind section 108 to claim a free hot chocolate from the concession stands. The limit is one per person and while supplies last.

Saturday, March 1: Season Ticket Holder Appreciation Day. The Virginia Baseball program would like to gift the season ticket members with a special clear tote bag as a token of our appreciation. Season ticket members can check in at the marketing table located behind section 108 to claim their bag. The limit is one per account.

Sunday, March 2: Youth Day is returning for 2025 featuring inflatables, a balloon artist, face painting, bubbles, and post-game kids running of the bases along with autographs with the team. The first of six sets of 2025 Virginia Baseball trading cards will be given out to the first 500 fans, at the marketing table.

BOSTON COLLEGE SERIES

Friday, March 6: It’s UVA Employee Appreciation Day. UVA Employees can attend the game using a discounted ticket offer sent via email. Employees can reach out to the UVA Athletics ticket office to learn more.

Saturday, March 7: Little League Day. The Virginia Baseball program has invited several local Little League teams out to enjoy their Saturday at the Dish with special experiences.

Sunday, March 8: Youth Day returns complete with inflatables, a balloon artist, face painting, bubbles, and post-game kids running of the bases along with autographs with the team. The second of six sets of 2025 Virginia Baseball trading cards will be given out to the first 500 fans, at the marketing table.

DUKE SERIES

Friday, March 21: Rock n Roll All Night at the Dish. It’s a Sabre Rewards Night for UVA students, including a pizza giveaway for the first 500 students. In-game videoboard content and music will rock out!

Saturday, March 22: A Virginia visor giveaway will take place at the marketing table located behind section 108, available for the first 1,000 fans in attendance! The limit is one per person.

Sunday, March 23: Youth Day returns to close out the Duke series with inflatables, a balloon artist, face painting, bubbles, and post-game kids running of the bases along with autographs with the team. The third of six sets of 2025 Virginia Baseball trading cards will be given out to the first 500 fans, at the marketing table.

STANFORD SERIES

Thursday, March 27: Bring a Friend to the Dish! It’s a Sabre Rewards Night for UVA students. This will include a Virginia Baseball friendship bracelet giveaway for UVA students while supplies last. So grab your friend and head to the Dish.

Friday, March 28: Where’s Big Foot? Join us as Virginia Baseball tries to unravel the mysteries surrounding Big Foot. Keep an eye out and take home a UVA Big Foot sticker at the marketing table while supplies last.

Saturday, March 29: Youth Day is back to complete the weekend against Stanford with inflatables, a balloon artist, face painting, bubbles, and post-game kids running of the bases along with autographs with the team. The fourth of six sets of 2025 Virginia Baseball trading cards will be given out to the first 500 fans, at the marketing table.

PITT SERIES: HEROES APPRECIATION WEEKEND

Friday, April 11: Military Appreciation Day opens the weekend at the Dish. University and local community military members and families are invited to the game with discounted tickets. In-game videoboard elements and recognitions will also honor our military heroes.

Saturday, April 12: First Responders Appreciation Day at the Dish is set for Saturday. University and local community first responders and families are invited to the game with discounted tickets. In-game videoboard elements and recognitions will also honor our first responder heroes. The spring football game is also slated to be held at Scott Stadium before baseball.

Sunday, April 13: Youth Day is back to conclude the Pitt weekend series with inflatables, a balloon artist, face painting, bubbles, and post-game kids running of the bases along with autographs with the team. The fifth of six sets of 2025 Virginia Baseball trading cards will be given out to the first 500 fans, at the marketing table.

MIAMI SERIES

Sunday, May 11: It’s Mother’s Day and the final Youth Day of the season! There will be a flower giveaway for moms in attendance while supplies last and in-game programming to honor all moms in attendance. There will also be inflatables, a balloon artist, face painting, bubbles, and post-game kids running of the bases along with autographs with the team! The final set of 2025 Virginia Baseball trading cards will be given out to the first 500 fans, at the marketing table.

Please note details of theme days and giveaways are subject to change throughout the season.