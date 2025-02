CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Due to an ongoing shelter-in-place advisory, today’s game (Feb. 25) vs. VMI has been delayed, with no updated first pitch time set yet. We will announce further updates when available.

TEXT ALERTS

To receive text alerts regarding any UVA baseball home schedule changes text “Baseball” to 434-290-0712 or sign up here: https://www.jotform.com/form/232574237515154. Standard message and data rates may apply.