CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Due to a shelter-in-place advisory being lifted, today’s game vs. VMI has been delayed until 5 pm. Gates will open at 4 pm.

TEXT ALERTS

To receive text alerts regarding any UVA baseball home schedule changes text “Baseball” to 434-290-0712 or sign up here: https://www.jotform.com/form/232574237515154. Standard message and data rates may apply.