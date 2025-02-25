Virginia Reaches No. 1 Ranking for First Time in Program History

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – For the first time in its history, the Virginia women’s tennis team reached the No. 1 ranking in the latest ITA Team Rankings released on Tuesday (Feb. 25).

The Cavaliers (10-2, 2-0 ACC) moved up from No. 2 to No. 1, becoming the 14th sport in Virginia athletics history to earn a No. 1 ranking. The previous best ranking for the Cavaliers was No. 3 in 2014.

Virginia started ACC play 2-0 last weekend with wins over then-No.19 Clemson and Georgia Tech. Earlier this month, the Cavaliers reached the semifinals of the 2025 ITA National Team Indoor Championship for the first time in program history.

Seniors Elaine Chervinsky and Melodie Collard won the 2024-25 NCAA Doubles Championship in the fall, becoming the first Cavaliers to win the NCAA Doubles title. Chervinsky are Collard are ranked No. 1 in the ITA Doubles Rankings with a perfect 7-0 record in dual matches and a 24-1 overall record on the season.

Virginia also has five players ranked in the ITA Singles Rankings, which is tied for the most in the country.

The top-ranked Cavaliers return to action on the road on Friday (Feb. 28), taking on SMU at 2 p.m.