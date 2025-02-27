No. 1 Virginia Travels to Face SMU on Friday

DALLAS, Texas – The No. 1 Virginia women’s tennis team (10-2, 2-0 ACC) continues conference play on the road on Friday (Feb. 28), taking on SMU (7-5, 1-1 ACC) at 2 p.m. at the Styslinger / Altec Tennis Complex.

MATCH INFORMATION

Live streaming and live stats are available

The match will be included in the Cracked Racquets CrossCourt Coverage on ACCNX

CAVALIER NOTES

The Cavaliers moved up from No. 2 to No. 1 in the latest ITA Team Rankings, earning their highest ranking in program history

Women’s tennis became the 14th sport in UVA athletics history to earn a No. 1 ranking

The previous best ranking for the Cavaliers was No. 3 in 2014

UVA opened conference play last weekend at home with two wins, topping then-No.19 Clemson and Georgia Tech

The Cavaliers have five players ranked in the ITA Singles Rankings, tied for the most in the country

Graduate student Sara Ziodato is a perfect 9-0 in dual matches this season. She has a 14-2 record this year and is ranked No. 19 in the ITA singles rankings

Senior Elaine Chervinsky leads the Cavaliers with a 20-6 record in singles and an undefeated 4-0 mark in dual matches. She is ranked No. 18 in the singles rankings

Senior Melodie Collard is second on the team in singles wins with a 19-9 record. She is ranked No. 91 in the singles rankings. Junior Annabelle Xu is 18-8 and ranked No. 24

Freshman Isabelle Lacy is 4-1 in dual matches to start her career after joining the team in January. She is ranked No. 60 in the singles rankings

Chervinsky and Collard are 24-1 on the season in doubles and have a perfect 7-0 record in dual matches playing on the top court. The pair are ranked No. 1 in the ITA Doubles Rankings

Xu and freshman Martina Genis Salas are 18-6 in doubles on the year and are ranked No. 28 in the doubles rankings

Ziodato and junior Meggie Navarro have a 4-2 doubles record in dual matches and are ranked No. 38

SMU is ranked No. 61 in the latest ITA Team Rankings

The Mustangs won the only meeting between the two teams in 2004

This is SMU’s first year in the ACC and will be the first conference matchup between the two

UP NEXT