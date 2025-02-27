No. 1 Virginia Travels to Face SMU on Friday

DALLAS, Texas – The No. 1 Virginia women’s tennis team (10-2, 2-0 ACC) continues conference play on the road on Friday (Feb. 28), taking on SMU (7-5, 1-1 ACC) at 2 p.m. at the Styslinger / Altec Tennis Complex.
MATCH INFORMATION
- Live streaming and live stats are available
- The match will be included in the Cracked Racquets CrossCourt Coverage on ACCNX
CAVALIER NOTES
- The Cavaliers moved up from No. 2 to No. 1 in the latest ITA Team Rankings, earning their highest ranking in program history
- Women’s tennis became the 14th sport in UVA athletics history to earn a No. 1 ranking
- The previous best ranking for the Cavaliers was No. 3 in 2014
- UVA opened conference play last weekend at home with two wins, topping then-No.19 Clemson and Georgia Tech
- The Cavaliers have five players ranked in the ITA Singles Rankings, tied for the most in the country
- Graduate student Sara Ziodato is a perfect 9-0 in dual matches this season. She has a 14-2 record this year and is ranked No. 19 in the ITA singles rankings
- Senior Elaine Chervinsky leads the Cavaliers with a 20-6 record in singles and an undefeated 4-0 mark in dual matches. She is ranked No. 18 in the singles rankings
- Senior Melodie Collard is second on the team in singles wins with a 19-9 record. She is ranked No. 91 in the singles rankings. Junior Annabelle Xu is 18-8 and ranked No. 24
- Freshman Isabelle Lacy is 4-1 in dual matches to start her career after joining the team in January. She is ranked No. 60 in the singles rankings
- Chervinsky and Collard are 24-1 on the season in doubles and have a perfect 7-0 record in dual matches playing on the top court. The pair are ranked No. 1 in the ITA Doubles Rankings
- Xu and freshman Martina Genis Salas are 18-6 in doubles on the year and are ranked No. 28 in the doubles rankings
- Ziodato and junior Meggie Navarro have a 4-2 doubles record in dual matches and are ranked No. 38
- SMU is ranked No. 61 in the latest ITA Team Rankings
- The Mustangs won the only meeting between the two teams in 2004
- This is SMU’s first year in the ACC and will be the first conference matchup between the two
UP NEXT
- The Cavaliers continue their road trip next weekend, taking on Wake Forest on Friday (March 7) at 4 p.m. and No. 15 NC State on Sunday (March 9) at 2 p.m.