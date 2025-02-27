No. 10 Virginia Hosts Dartmouth in Three-Game Series

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 10 Virginia (4-3) will play its final non-conference weekend series of the season when it hosts Dartmouth (0-3) for a trio of games at Disharoon Park. The series opener is slated for a 3 p.m. first pitch on Friday (Feb. 28) followed by a 1 p.m. start on Saturday (March 1) and a noon start on Sunday (March 2).

HOW TO FOLLOW

Watch: ACCNX

Listen: WINA (98.9/1070 AM/WINA) – Friday Only

Live Stats: VirginiaSports.com

Probable Starting Pitchers:

Friday – 3 p.m.

Dartmouth: RHP Bryce Loeger (0-1, 4.30 ERA, 4.0 IP, 0 BB, 3 SO)

Virginia: RHP Jay Woolfolk (0-0, 3.52 ERA, 7.2 IP, 3 BB, 11 SO)

Saturday – 1 p.m.

Dartmouth: RHP Eddie Albert (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 4.0 IP, 1 BB, 5 SO)

Virginia: LHP Tomas Valincius (1-0, 2.25 ERA, 12 IP, 2 BB, 16 SO)

Sunday – Noon

Dartmouth: RHP Nate Isler (0-1, 1.93 ERA, 4.2 IP, 1 BB, 3 SO)

Virginia: RHP Bryson Moore (0-0, 1.69 ERA, 10.2 IP, 4 BB, 12 SO)

GAME PROMOTIONS: Dartmouth

Friday, February 28: Free hot cocoa at the ballpark. Grab a voucher from the marketing table located behind section 108 to claim a free hot chocolate from the concession stands. The limit is one per person and while supplies last.

Saturday, March 1: Season Ticket Holder Appreciation Day. The Virginia Baseball program would like to gift the season ticket members with a special clear tote bag as a token of our appreciation. Season ticket members can check in at the marketing table located behind section 108 to claim their bag. The limit is one per account.

Sunday, March 2: Youth Day presented by Flow is returning for 2025 featuring inflatables, a balloon artist, face painting, bubbles, and post-game kids running of the bases along with autographs with the team. The first of six sets of 2025 Virginia Baseball trading cards will be given out to the first 500 fans, at the marketing table.

BASEBALL PARKING:

Friday & Sunday: Fans are encouraged to arrive early with an increased amount of traffic with simultaneous Olympic sports occurring in the athletic precinct.

Saturday: Due to an event at JPJ, Baseball fans are encouraged to take advantage of free parking in the Emmet/Ivy garage before noon on Saturday. After 12:15 on Saturday, open spots in JPJ lots and garage will be available. A shuttle will run from Emmet/Ivy Garage to the Disharoon Park/Klöckner Stadium ticket office beginning at noon and will until 6:30 p.m.