No. 10 Virginia Hosts Dartmouth in Three-Game Series

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 10 Virginia (4-3) will play its final non-conference weekend series of the season when it hosts Dartmouth (0-3) for a trio of games at Disharoon Park. The series opener is slated for a 3 p.m. first pitch on Friday (Feb. 28) followed by a 1 p.m. start on Saturday (March 1) and a noon start on Sunday (March 2).
HOW TO FOLLOW
Watch: ACCNX
Listen: WINA (98.9/1070 AM/WINA) – Friday Only
Live Stats: VirginiaSports.com
Probable Starting Pitchers:
Friday – 3 p.m.
Dartmouth: RHP Bryce Loeger (0-1, 4.30 ERA, 4.0 IP, 0 BB, 3 SO)
Virginia: RHP Jay Woolfolk (0-0, 3.52 ERA, 7.2 IP, 3 BB, 11 SO)
Saturday – 1 p.m.
Dartmouth: RHP Eddie Albert (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 4.0 IP, 1 BB, 5 SO)
Virginia: LHP Tomas Valincius (1-0, 2.25 ERA, 12 IP, 2 BB, 16 SO)
Sunday – Noon
Dartmouth: RHP Nate Isler (0-1, 1.93 ERA, 4.2 IP, 1 BB, 3 SO)
Virginia: RHP Bryson Moore (0-0, 1.69 ERA, 10.2 IP, 4 BB, 12 SO)
GAME PROMOTIONS: Dartmouth
Friday, February 28: Free hot cocoa at the ballpark. Grab a voucher from the marketing table located behind section 108 to claim a free hot chocolate from the concession stands. The limit is one per person and while supplies last.
Saturday, March 1: Season Ticket Holder Appreciation Day. The Virginia Baseball program would like to gift the season ticket members with a special clear tote bag as a token of our appreciation. Season ticket members can check in at the marketing table located behind section 108 to claim their bag. The limit is one per account.
Sunday, March 2: Youth Day presented by Flow is returning for 2025 featuring inflatables, a balloon artist, face painting, bubbles, and post-game kids running of the bases along with autographs with the team. The first of six sets of 2025 Virginia Baseball trading cards will be given out to the first 500 fans, at the marketing table.
BASEBALL PARKING:
Friday & Sunday: Fans are encouraged to arrive early with an increased amount of traffic with simultaneous Olympic sports occurring in the athletic precinct.
Saturday: Due to an event at JPJ, Baseball fans are encouraged to take advantage of free parking in the Emmet/Ivy garage before noon on Saturday. After 12:15 on Saturday, open spots in JPJ lots and garage will be available. A shuttle will run from Emmet/Ivy Garage to the Disharoon Park/Klöckner Stadium ticket office beginning at noon and will until 6:30 p.m.
LEADING OFF
- The longest homestand of the season continues with a three-game weekend set as the Virginia Cavaliers welcome the Dartmouth Big Green to Disharoon Park.
- Virginia enters the weekend having won 10-straight non-conference weekend series dating back to 2019, when the Hoos and Seton Hall split the first two games before the series finale was canceled due to inclement weather.
- Following the 6-4 win over VMI in the midweek, Virginia is riding a nine-game home win streak that started with the weekend sweep of Virginia Tech to conclude the 2024 regular season. The nine-game streak is currently tied with Tennessee and Southern Indiana for the fifth longest streak in the country.
- The Virginia pitching and defense have shined over the opening seven games of the season. UVA’s arms enter the Dartmouth series ranked 28th nationally and fourth in the ACC with an ERA of 2.71. The staff’s strikeouts-per-nine of 10.9 ranks 36th in the country. Behind the pitching, Virginia defenders are fielding at a .985 clip, which ranks second in the ACC and 19th nationally.
AGAINST THE BIG GREEN
- In a series that dates back to 1891, Virginia and Dartmouth have played a total of 20 times. UVA leads the all-time series with a record of 15-5.
- The Cavaliers have won nine-straight contests over the Big Green in a streak that started in 1940.
- In the five meetings during the Brian O’Connor era, Virginia is 5-0 against Dartmouth, having outscored the Big Green 61-16.
- The last meeting between the two squads featured a three-game sweep for the Cavaliers over the Big Green in 2020.
ON THE MOUND
- Over the first two starts of his collegiate career, Tomas Valincius has racked up 16 strikeouts. The 16 Ks ranks Valincius fifth in the ACC and 39th nationally. Among all freshman in the country, Valincius is tied for second with USC Upstate’s Max Kaplan for strikeouts. To go along with his strikeouts, Valincius has also only surrendered a pair of walks giving the lefty a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 8.00, which ranks him ninth in the ACC.
- In the back end of the bullpen, the Cavaliers have turn to Ryan Osinski to close out games. Osinski leads the team in saves with two and is tied for 10th nationally. His save against Minnesota was his first since 2023 when he was pitching for Bucknell.
HOME FIELD ADVANTAGE
- The home opener against VMI saw an attendance of 3,934, which was the largest crowd ever for a home opener.
- UVA ranked 14th in the NCAA in total attendance, second highest in the ACC during the 2024 season. The per game average of 4,197 ranked 18th in the country and third in the ACC.
- Disharoon Park was sold out a program single-season record, six times in 2024 including the final four games of the season.
- Virginia went 31-7 at Disharoon Park, the second-straight season UVA has 30 or more wins at home. It was the ninth time the Cavaliers have posted 30 or more home wins.
- Nine of the largest 25 Disharoon Park crowds were in 2024.