NCAA Releases Wrestling Allocations, Coaches Rankings And RPI

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The NCAA has released conference allocations, the third edition of the coaches rankings and second RPI ahead of the conference championships and the Cavaliers have four wrestlers in the coaches rankings and two wrestlers ranked in the RPI. Keyveon Roller (No. 31 at 125), Dylan Cedeno (No. 19 at 141), Jack Gioffre (No. 32 at 149) and Nick Hamilton (26 at 165) all appear in the latest edition of the NCAA Coaches Rankings, while Roller (No. 27 at 125)and Gable Porter (No. 27 at 133) are both ranked in the RPI.

To be eligible for the RPI, a wrestler must have competed in 15 matches against Division I competition. Cedeno, Jack Gioffre and Hamilton all fall under the 15-match minimum despite appearing to be eligible for RPI consideration in the coaches rankings.

A combination of the RPI, Coaches Rankings and wrestler winning percentage are factored together to determine allocations for the NCAA Tournament for each conference. The allocation set for each weight class determines how many wrestlers will earn an automatic spot in the NCAA Championships for that weight class.

The ACC received 38 allocated slots across the 10 weight classes for the 2025 NCAA Championships. The breakdown is 125 (4), 133 (3), 141 (4), 149 (4), 157 (3), 165 (5), 174 (4), 184 (3), 197 (3) and 285 (5).

The ACC Championships will be wrestled at Duke on Sunday, March 9. The full day of action will be streamed on ACCNX with the finals being broadcast on ACC Network that evening. The NCAA Championships will be held March 20-22 in Philadelphia, Pa.