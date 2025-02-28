No. 18 Virginia Continues Road Swing at No. 7 Johns Hopkins in Clash for Doyle Smith Cup

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Looking to reclaim possession of the E. Doyle Smith Cup, No. 18 Virginia (2-2) travels to No. 7 Johns Hopkins (4-1) Saturday (March 1) for the Cavaliers’ second game of their three-game road swing. Opening faceoff from Homewood Field is set for noon and Mark Dixon (play-by-play) and Quint Kessenich (analyst) will have the call on ESPNU.