Woolfolk Powers No. 10 Virginia Over Dartmouth In Weekend Opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – To close out the opening month of February, the No. 10 Virginia (5-3) downed Dartmouth 11-3 on Friday afternoon (Feb. 28) at Disharoon Park.

Virginia starting pitcher Jay Woolfolk did not surrender a hit over his first five innings of work and struck out a career-high 10 batters over six innings of one-run ball to pick up his first win of the season. The righthander has fanned a combined 24 batters in his last three starts at Disharoon Park dating back to the 2024 Charlottesville Regional against Mississippi State.

At the plate, Henry Ford led the way for the Cavaliers on Friday by going 3-for-4 with two runs scored and one driven in. The Virginia duo of Harrison Didawick and Jackson Sirois each had a home run in a game that saw nine different Hoos record a base knock.