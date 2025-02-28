Woolfolk Powers No. 10 Virginia Over Dartmouth In Weekend Opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – To close out the opening month of February, the No. 10 Virginia (5-3) downed Dartmouth 11-3 on Friday afternoon (Feb. 28) at Disharoon Park.
Virginia starting pitcher Jay Woolfolk did not surrender a hit over his first five innings of work and struck out a career-high 10 batters over six innings of one-run ball to pick up his first win of the season. The righthander has fanned a combined 24 batters in his last three starts at Disharoon Park dating back to the 2024 Charlottesville Regional against Mississippi State.
At the plate, Henry Ford led the way for the Cavaliers on Friday by going 3-for-4 with two runs scored and one driven in. The Virginia duo of Harrison Didawick and Jackson Sirois each had a home run in a game that saw nine different Hoos record a base knock.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- A Didawick RBI groundout to second base that plated Ford opened the scoring in the bottom of the second that plated Ford.
- Later in the frame, back-to-back errors by Dartmouth (0-4) allowed three more Cavaliers to score and put UVA ahead 4-0 after two innings of play.
- Didawick struck again in the fourth with a line drive home run down the right field line. The solo shot was the outfielder’s first of the season and 28th of his career.
- The first Dartmouth run of the game came in the top of the fifth when the Big Green scored on an RBI groundout.
- Adian Teel and Jacob Ference teamed up in the home half of the fifth as each Cavalier had an RBI single to extend the Virginia advantage to 7-1.
- Ford tacked on another run in the sixth when the sophomore slashed an RBI single to right center that allowed Henry Godbout to score from second. Later in the inning, Chris Arroyo came home when Teel worked a bases-loaded walk.
- In the seventh, Dartmouth scratched across a run with their own with a bases loaded walk.
- Sirois put an exclamation point on the day with a two-run home run in the seventh that put Virginia up 11-2. The blast was Sirois’ first career hit and first at bat at Disharoon Park. It was only his third at bat of the season.
- The Big Green’s final run of the day came in the top of the ninth when Ethan Brown made his way around the bases for an inside-the-park home run to push the final to 11-3.
ADDITIONAL STATS
- Godbout extended this on-base streak to 28 games with a walk in the sixth inning.
- Woolfolk’s 10 Ks are tied for the most strikeouts by a Cavalier pitcher this season. Saturday’s starter Tomas Valincius fanned 10 against Rice on Feb. 16.
- Friday marked the first start of Woolfolk’s career that he did not issue a walk.
- Virginia’s 11 hits tied a season-best for the Cavalier offense, while the 11 runs were a season-high.
- The Virginia offense also pieced together a season-high, nine RBIs and 18 total bases.
- Including Woolfolk’s 10 strikeouts, four Cavalier pitchers combined for 16 strikeouts in the contest, matching a season-best.
- Virginia has now won 10-straight games over Dartmouth dating back to 1940.
UP NEXT
The second game of a three-game series set against Dartmouth will take place at 1 p.m. inside of Disharoon Park. Virginia is slated to have the lefty Valincius on the mound against Darthmouth’s righthander Eddie Albert.