Davis, Martin and Nubbe Medal on Day 1 of ACC Indoor Championships

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field program began competition at the 2025 ACC Indoor Championships in Louisville, Ky. on Saturday (March 1) as Keyandre Davis, Gary Martin and Jeremiah Nubbe brought home medals in the men’s weight throw and 5000-meters events.

Podium Finishes

In his first season as a Cavalier, Jeremiah Nubbe won the men’s weight throw competition throwing for 23.67m/77-8 on his fifth attempt in the ring.

Also, in his first season at Virginia, Keyandre Davis picked up the bronze medal in the men’s weight throw with his second attempt mark of 21.15m/69-4.75.

Gary Martin ran another impressive race, this time in the men’s 5000-meters to earn the silver medal in 13:30.69. Martin dipped under the previous ACC meet record of 13:47.85 from 2022 by Matthew Carmody of Notre Dame.

Martin broke the school record in the event (13:31.87) set in 2024 by his former teammate Yasin Sado. Martin now owns the indoor mile, 3000-meters and 5000-meter program records and is a member of the Virginia record-setting distance medley relay (DMR).

Moving On

Recording a season-best time of 23.72, Sarah Akpan booked her ticket to the final of the women’s 200-meter dash.

Running out of lane five in the first heat, Akpan secured the eighth and final time qualifying position to Monday’s final. This marks Akpan’s first indoor championship final.

The women’s 200-meter final is set take place at 2 p.m. on Monday.

More Day One Action

In the women’s 5000-meters, Sophie Atkinson and Jenny Schilling led the way for the Cavaliers. Atkinson recorded a new personal-best 15:51.35 to finish fifth just ahead of Schilling in seventh place with her time of 15:59.44. Atkinson’s time betters her Virginia No.3 all-time mark.

Along with Gary Martin’s impressive performance in the men’s 5000-meters, Will Anthony ran his way to an indoor personal best of 13:40.83. Andrew Jones recorded a top 20 finish running 13:51.79 to finish in 13th place.

Alongside Nubbe and Davis in the men’s weight throw was John Fay. Fay threw for 20.32m/66-8 to finish sixth overall in the competition.

The women’s DMR team of Stella Kermes, Emily Alexandru, Annie Jackson and Tatum David combined efforts to record a season-best 11:02.20 to finish in sixth place.

The men’s DMR team of Scott Sikorski, Gage Gose, Conor Murphy and Wes Porter also finished in sixth place with their time of 9:34.48.

Clearing 4.12m/13-6.25 in the women’s pole vault, Samantha Romano recorded a season-best mark to finish in seventh place and earn two points.

Men’s Heptathlon

In the opening event of the men’s heptathlon, Ethan Robinson finished third with his time of 6.95 while David Frasier finished in eighth place with his time of 7.16 for the 60-meter dash.

In the long jump, Robinson leapt out to a season-best 6.91m/22-8 on his third and final attempt in the long jump competition. Frasier finished in 10th place with his mark of 6.32m/20-9.

In the shot put ring, Frasier threw for 12.59m/41-3.75 to finish fifth while Robinson threw for a new indoor personal best of 12.19m/40-0 to finish eighth.

Robinson closed out the first day of the two-day multi event competition with a new personal best in the high jump clearing 2.01m/6-7.

At the conclusion of the first four events, Robinson sits in 3rd place with 3123 points ahead of Frasier in 12th place with a total of 2125 points.

The men’s heptathlon will continue on Saturday with the 60-meter hurdles, pole vault and 1000-meter run.

𝗠𝗘𝗡'𝗦 𝗛𝗘𝗣𝗧𝗔𝗧𝗛𝗟𝗢𝗡 𝗔𝗙𝗧𝗘𝗥 𝗗𝗔𝗬 1⃣: 3. Ethan Robinson 3123 points

Cavaliers earning All-ACC accolades

First Team: Keyandre Davis (WT), Gary Martin (5000m), Jeremiah Nubbe (WT)

Second Team: Sophie Atkinson (5000m), John Fay (WT)Team Standings After Day 1

Women (5 of 17 events scored)

1. Virginia Tech 33

2. Notre Dame 30

3. Louisville 23

4. NC State 16

5. Cal 15

5. Stanford 15

7. Duke 13

8. Pitt 11

8. Virginia 11

10. Clemson 8

11. North Carolina 7

12. Wake Forest 6

13. Florida State 5

14. Miami 1

14. SMU 1

– Boston College 0

– Georgia Tech 0

– Syracuse 0



Men (4 of 17 events scored)

1. Virginia 32

2. North Carolina 29

3. NC State 12.5

4. Duke 12

5. Cal 11

6. Clemson 10

6. Virginia Tech 10

8. Notre Dame 9

9. Louisville 7

9. Wake Forest 7

11. Boston College 5

11. Stanford 5

13. Syracuse 4

14. Miami 1.5

15. Florida State 1

– Georgia Tech 0

– Pitt 0



Up Next

The Cavaliers continue competition on the second day of the Indoor ACC Championships in Louisville, Ky. on Sunday (March 2) beginning with the men’s heptathlon at 11 a.m. Action in the field events will begin at 1 p.m. with the women’s high jump followed by the first running event, the women’s mile prelim, at 3:15 p.m.