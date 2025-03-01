Men’s Basketball Hosts No. 13 Clemson on Senior Day Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia (14-14, 7-10 ACC) hosts No. 13 Clemson (23-5, 15-2 ACC) on Saturday, March 1. Tipoff for Senior Day at John Paul Jones Arena is set for Noon on ESPN2.

For Openers

• Clemson (23-5) is tied for second in the ACC at 15-2, while Virginia (14-14) is tied for ninth at 7-10.

• Virginia is 0-5 vs. ranked opponents in 2024-25.

• Dai Dai Ames has averaged 15.4 points during his seven-game double-figure streak.

• UVA ranks 26th nationally in assist/turnover ratio at 1.52.

• UVA will celebrate Senior Day, honoring managers Christian Shiels and Isaiah Stanfield, Bryce Walker and Taine Murray pregame.

Broadcast Information

• The Virginia-Clemson game will be televised on ESPN2 and streamed on ESPN.com/watch and ESPN+.

• The game will also be broadcast on Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.

• Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.

The Interim Head Coach

• Ron Sanchez was named Dean and Markel Families Men’s Interim Head Basketball Coach on Oct. 18 after three-time National Coach of the Year Tony Bennett retired.

• Sanchez is 14-14, 7-10 ACC as interim head coach at Virginia.

• Sanchez, who spent 10 seasons on Bennett’s staff at UVA in two different stints (2009-19 & 2023-24), posted a 72-78 record as head coach at Charlotte from 2018-23.

• He served nine seasons on Bennett’s staff from 2009-18, the last three as associate head coach. During his time on Grounds, the Cavaliers won 212 games, three ACC regular-season titles and two ACC Tournament titles while making six appearances in the NCAA Tournament and one NIT appearance. The Cavaliers earned three No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament and won 29 or more games four times. UVA won 31 games and reached No. 1 in the AP rankings for the first time since 1982-83 during Sanchez’ last season at UVA in 2017-18.

• Sanchez returned to UVA as associate head coach in 2023-24 as the Cavaliers posted a 23-11 record and 13-7 mark in the ACC.

• Under Sanchez’ leadership at Charlotte, the 49ers won 16 or more games in three seasons, including a 22-14 record in 2022-23. His last season at Charlotte was highlighted by the 49ers’ first-ever postseason tournament title when they won four games in five days in Daytona Beach, Fla., at the 2023 Discount Tire College Basketball Invitational.

• Sanchez also served as an assistant coach on Tony Bennett’s staff for three seasons at Washington State from 2006-09, helping the Cougars to a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances and one NIT berth. Washington State reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2007 and Sweet 16 in 2008. The Cougars tied the school record with 26 wins in 2006-07 and 2007-08.

All-Time vs. Clemson

• Virginia is 83-53 all-time vs. Clemson, including a 47-17 record in Charlottesville, in a series that dates to 1935-36.

• UVA has a four-game win streak vs. Clemson, including a 66-65 road win last season.

• UVA has won 15 of the last 16 meetings in the series.

• UVA is 17-3 in its last 20 meetings against the Tigers.

Last Time vs. The Tigers

• Jake Groves scored 17 points and Reece Beekman and Isaac McKneely each added 14 points as Virginia held off Clemson 66-65 in ACC action at Littlejohn Coliseum on Feb. 3, 2024.

• McKneely’s four-point play gave UVA a 64-59 advantage and after a rebound basket by Ryan Dunn, a long 3-point attempt by Clemson reserve Jack Clark was off the mark at the buzzer.

• PJ Hall led the Tigers with 19 points and Joseph Girard III added 14 and Ian Schieffelin chipped in 13 points and nine rebounds.

• UVA scored 30 points in the paint and out-scored Clemson’s bench 21-5.

Hoo Are These Cavaliers?

• Virginia returns two starters (Isaac McKneely and Andrew Rohde) along with Blake Buchanan and Taine Murray from last season’s team that finished third in the ACC (13-7) and advanced to the NCAA First Four.

• In 2023-24, McKneely started 33 games and averaged 12.3 points and shot 44.5 percent from 3-point range, while Rohde started 27 games and averaged 4.3 points and 2.7 assists.

• Buchanan averaged 3.4 points and 3.1 rebounds in 15 minutes per game, while Murray netted 3.3 points per game.

• McKneely leads the team in scoring (14.3 ppg), 3-pointers (88) and 3-point percentage (42.3%).

• Saunders ranks second on the team in scoring (10.6 ppg) and rebounding (5.1 rpg).

• Andrew Rohde (9.3 ppg, 4.4 apg) leads the team in assists and ranks third in scoring.

• Jacob Cofie (7.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg) leads the team in steals (29) and ranks second in blocks (22) and third in rebounding.

• Dai Dai Ames (8.4 ppg, 38.5% 3FGs) scored a career-high 27 points at Pitt and is shooting 59.5 percent during his seven-game double-figure streak.

• Blake Buchanan (5.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg) has recorded 10 or more rebounds in three contests.

• Taine Murray (4.5 ppg, 43.6% 3FG), Ishan Sharma (3.5 ppg, 32.9% 3FG), Anthony Robinson (3.6 ppg, 2.3 rpg) and TJ Power (1.4 ppg, 1.1 rpg) round out the rotation.

• The Cavaliers have made six or more 3-pointers in 26 games, including a season-high 14 against Villanova and 10 or more in nine games (7-2).

• UVA is 10-1 when outrebounding its opponent.

• UVA is shooting 45 percent from the field, 37.5 percent from 3-point range (30th nationally) and 75.6 percent from the free throw line (42.8% FG, 35.8% 3FG, 63.7% FT last season).

Last Time Out

• Isaac McKneely scored a season-high 27 points to lead Virginia (14-14, 7-10 ACC) past Wake Forest 83-75 in ACC action on Feb. 26 at Joel Coliseum.

• Dai Dai Ames added 14 points, while Andrew Rohde chipped in 13 and Jacob Cofie added 12.

• UVA shot 55.8 percent and drilled 10 3-pointers in the win.

• UVA’s 83 points and 44 first half points marked season highs.

• Hunter Sallis led Wake Forest (19-9, 11-6 ACC) with 25 points and Cameron Hildreth added 22.

• UVA allowed a season-high 52 points in the paint.

On The Horizon

• Virginia hosts Florida State on Tuesday, March 4. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 9 p.m. on ACC Network.