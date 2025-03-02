Emma Navarro Wins Second WTA Title

MERIDA, Mexico – Virginia women’s tennis alum Emma Navarro won the second WTA title of her career on Sunday (March 2) at the Merida Open in Merida, Mexico.

Navarro, the top seed in the tournament, put a comprehensive capper on her dominant week at the WTA 500 Merida Open Akron with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Colombian qualifier Emiliana Arango in Sunday’s final.

Top-seeded at a WTA tournament for the first time in her career, World No. 10 Navarro was nearly flawless all week as she captured her second and biggest title without dropping a set. Navarro hoisted her maiden trophy at WTA 250 Hobart last year.

Five 6-0, 6-0 finals this century: Navarro becomes the first player to win a WTA final 6-0, 6-0 since Iga Swiatek defeated Karolina Pliskova by that scoreline in the 2021 Rome final.

The other finals to feature that scoreline since the year 2000 are: 2006 Quebec City (Marion Bartoli d. Olga Puchkova), 2013 Sydney (Agnieszka Radwanska d. Dominika Cibulkova) and 2016 Bucharest (Simona Halep d. Anastasija Sevastova).