No. 9 Virginia Set to Host William & Mary on Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 9 Virginia baseball team (7-3) will welcome William & Mary (4-7) to Disharoon Park on Tuesday (March 4). First pitch is slated for 3 p.m. and the game will air live on ACCNX.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Watch: ACCNX

Live Stats: VirginiaSports.com

Probable Starting Pitchers:

Tuesday – 3 p.m.

William & Mary: TBA

Virginia: LHP Evan Blanco (0-0, 9.0 ERA, 1 IP, 0 BB, 0 SO)

LEADING OFF

Virginia enters the midweek riding a 12-game home winning streak that dates back to the start of the Virginia Tech series in 2024. The 12-game heater is the longest home win streak for UVA since setting the program record with 23-straight during the 2023-24 seasons. Nationally, the streak is tied for the third longest streak in the country behind ACC foes Florida State (14) and North Carolina (13).

Virginia enters Tuesday’s midweek contest having won 30-straight home midweek contests at Disharoon Park dating back to the 2022 season.

The Virginia pitching and defense have shined over the opening 10 games of the season. UVA’s arms enter the midweek against William & Mary ranked ninth nationally and second in the ACC with an ERA of 2.66. The staff’s strikeouts-per-nine of 11.8 ranks 13th in the country. Behind the pitching, Virginia defenders are fielding at a .989 clip, which ranks first in the ACC and fourth nationally.

The home opening series against Dartmouth saw a combined attendance of 12,641, the largest crowd ever for a home-opening series.

UVA ranked 14th in the NCAA in total attendance and second highest in the ACC during the 2024 season.

The Cavaliers are coming off their third College World Series appearance in the last four years and their seventh overall. All seven trips to Omaha have been since 2009, tied for the second most of any college baseball program in that span.

AGAINST THE TRIBE

In a series that dates back to 1902, the Cavaliers and Tribe have played a total of 115 times. UVA leads the all-time series with a record of 82-31-2.

The Cavaliers have won five-straight contests over the Tribe in a streak that started in 2020. Virginia has won 18 of the last 20 meetings.

In the 24 total games during the Brian O’Connor era, Virginia is 21-3 against William & Mary.

The last meeting between the two squads featured the Cavaliers erasing a 2-0 deficit with a six-run six inning to take the contest 6-2.

NOTING THE HOMESTAND