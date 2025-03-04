Three Individuals and One Relay Qualify for the 2025 NCAA Indoor Championships

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee announced Tuesday (March 4) the participants for the 2025 Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships in Virginia Beach, Va. on Friday, March 14 and Saturday, March 15. Virginia qualified three individuals including Margot Appleton, Gary Martin, Jeremiah Nubbe and the men’s distance medley relay team. Margot Appleton

Margot Appleton enters the meet ranked third in the mile and 12th in the 3000-meters in the NCAA. Appleton comes off an impressive weekend at the ACC Indoor Championships where the senior broke the meet record and facility record in the mile (4:26.21) in route to the gold medal before coming back to win the bronze medal in the 3000-meters (8:51.27). Earlier in the season, Appleton broke her own Virginia school records in both events clocking 4:25.03 for the mile and 8:46.23 for 3000-meters, both of which were set at the Boston University Track & Tennis Center. Appleton is set to compete in both the mile and 3000-meters at the NCAA Indoor Championships.

Gary Martin

Gary Martin’s record-breaking season continues as he is ranked second in the mile and fifth in the 3000-meters in the NCAA. Martin recently won the 3000-meter race at the ACC Championship in meet record time clocking 7:36.69. He also brought home the silver medal in the 5000-meters (13:30.69) at the conference championships. Martin enters the NCAA meet with the second fastest mile time in collegiate history of 3:33.41 from the Millrose Games. The Warminster, Pa. native was also a member of Virginia’s collegiate record setting distance medley relay team running the fastest time in the world on a legal track (200-meters), second fastest ever, clocking 9:14.19. Earlier in the season, Martin took down his own Virginia program record in the 3000-meters clocking 7:36.09 in Boston, Mass. Martin has garnered National and ACC Athlete of the Week honors for his performances. He is set to compete in the 3000-meters and distance medley relay at the NCAA meet.

Jeremiah Nubbe enters the competition ranked fifth in the weight throw with his season opener mark of 23.94m/78-6.5. In his first competition as a Cavalier, Nubbe broke the Virginia program record in personal-best 23.94m/78-6.5. At the ACC Championships, Nubbe won the competition with his mark of 23.67m/77-8. A transfer from Texas, Nubbe is no stranger to success already having All-American honors to his name as a Longhorn.