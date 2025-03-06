No. 2 Virginia Continues Road Trip This Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 2 Virginia women’s tennis team (11-2, 3-0 ACC) will play two conference matches on the road this weekend. On Friday (March 7), the Cavaliers will take on Wake Forest (11-4, 1-1 ACC) in Winston-Salem, N.C. at 4 p.m. Virginia will close out the weekend against No. 12 NC State (7-3, 2-0 ACC) at 2 p.m. in Raleigh, N.C.
MATCH INFORMATION
- Live streaming and live stats are available
- Sunday’s match will be included in the Cracked Racquets CrossCourt Coverage on ACCNX
CAVALIER NOTES
- The Cavaliers dropped to No. 2 the latest ITA Team Rankings
- UVA improved to 3-0 last weekend in ACC play, defeating SMU 4-3 on the road last Friday (Feb. 28)
- The Cavaliers have five players ranked in the ITA Singles Rankings, tied for the most in the country
- Graduate student Sara Ziodato is an undefeated 10-0 in dual matches this season. She has a 15-2 overall record this year and is ranked No. 22 in the singles rankings
- Senior Elaine Chervinsky leads the Cavaliers in singles with a 21-6 record and an undefeated 5-0 mark in dual matches. She is ranked No. 18 in the singles rankings
- Senior Melodie Collard is second on the team in singles wins with a 19-9 record. She is ranked No. 121 in the singles rankings
- Junior Annabelle Xu is ranked No. 24 in the singles rankings with an 18-9 record this year. Freshman Isabelle Lacy is ranked No. 104 in the singles rankings
- Chervinsky and Collard are 24-1 on the season in doubles and have a perfect 7-0 record in dual matches playing on the top court. The pair are ranked No. 1 in the ITA Doubles Rankings
- Xu and freshman Martina Genis Salas are 18-6 in doubles on the year and are ranked No. 35 in the doubles rankings. Ziodato and junior Meggie Navarro are ranked No. 65
- Wake Forest is ranked No. 35 in the latest ITA Team Rankings
- The Demon Deacons lead the all-time series 29-27. Virginia has won the last four meetings
- The Cavaliers lead the all-time series with NC State 38-12, winning the last four matchups against the Wolfpack
UP NEXT
- The Cavaliers are off next week but will return home the following week to take on California on Friday, March 21 and Stanford on Sunday, March 23