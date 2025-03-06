No. 2 Virginia Continues Road Trip This Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 2 Virginia women’s tennis team (11-2, 3-0 ACC) will play two conference matches on the road this weekend. On Friday (March 7), the Cavaliers will take on Wake Forest (11-4, 1-1 ACC) in Winston-Salem, N.C. at 4 p.m. Virginia will close out the weekend against No. 12 NC State (7-3, 2-0 ACC) at 2 p.m. in Raleigh, N.C.

MATCH INFORMATION

Live streaming and live stats are available

Sunday’s match will be included in the Cracked Racquets CrossCourt Coverage on ACCNX

CAVALIER NOTES

The Cavaliers dropped to No. 2 the latest ITA Team Rankings

UVA improved to 3-0 last weekend in ACC play, defeating SMU 4-3 on the road last Friday (Feb. 28)

The Cavaliers have five players ranked in the ITA Singles Rankings, tied for the most in the country

Graduate student Sara Ziodato is an undefeated 10-0 in dual matches this season. She has a 15-2 overall record this year and is ranked No. 22 in the singles rankings

Senior Elaine Chervinsky leads the Cavaliers in singles with a 21-6 record and an undefeated 5-0 mark in dual matches. She is ranked No. 18 in the singles rankings

Senior Melodie Collard is second on the team in singles wins with a 19-9 record. She is ranked No. 121 in the singles rankings

Junior Annabelle Xu is ranked No. 24 in the singles rankings with an 18-9 record this year. Freshman Isabelle Lacy is ranked No. 104 in the singles rankings

Chervinsky and Collard are 24-1 on the season in doubles and have a perfect 7-0 record in dual matches playing on the top court. The pair are ranked No. 1 in the ITA Doubles Rankings

Xu and freshman Martina Genis Salas are 18-6 in doubles on the year and are ranked No. 35 in the doubles rankings. Ziodato and junior Meggie Navarro are ranked No. 65

Wake Forest is ranked No. 35 in the latest ITA Team Rankings

The Demon Deacons lead the all-time series 29-27. Virginia has won the last four meetings

The Cavaliers lead the all-time series with NC State 38-12, winning the last four matchups against the Wolfpack

UP NEXT