No. 2 Virginia Continues Road Trip This Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 2 Virginia women’s tennis team (11-2, 3-0 ACC) will play two conference matches on the road this weekend. On Friday (March 7), the Cavaliers will take on Wake Forest (11-4, 1-1 ACC) in Winston-Salem, N.C. at 4 p.m. Virginia will close out the weekend against No. 12 NC State (7-3, 2-0 ACC) at 2 p.m. in Raleigh, N.C.

MATCH INFORMATION

  • Live streaming and live stats are available
  • Sunday’s match will be included in the Cracked Racquets CrossCourt Coverage on ACCNX

CAVALIER NOTES

  • The Cavaliers dropped to No. 2 the latest ITA Team Rankings
  • UVA improved to 3-0 last weekend in ACC play, defeating SMU 4-3 on the road last Friday (Feb. 28)
  • The Cavaliers have five players ranked in the ITA Singles Rankings, tied for the most in the country
  • Graduate student Sara Ziodato is an undefeated 10-0 in dual matches this season. She has a 15-2 overall record this year and is ranked No. 22 in the singles rankings
  • Senior Elaine Chervinsky leads the Cavaliers in singles with a 21-6 record and an undefeated 5-0 mark in dual matches. She is ranked No. 18 in the singles rankings
  • Senior Melodie Collard is second on the team in singles wins with a 19-9 record. She is ranked No. 121 in the singles rankings
  • Junior Annabelle Xu is ranked No. 24 in the singles rankings with an 18-9 record this year. Freshman Isabelle Lacy is ranked No. 104 in the singles rankings
  • Chervinsky and Collard are 24-1 on the season in doubles and have a perfect 7-0 record in dual matches playing on the top court. The pair are ranked No. 1 in the ITA Doubles Rankings
  • Xu and freshman Martina Genis Salas are 18-6 in doubles on the year and are ranked No. 35 in the doubles rankings. Ziodato and junior Meggie Navarro are ranked No. 65
  • Wake Forest is ranked No. 35 in the latest ITA Team Rankings
  • The Demon Deacons lead the all-time series 29-27. Virginia has won the last four meetings
  • The Cavaliers lead the all-time series with NC State 38-12, winning the last four matchups against the Wolfpack

UP NEXT

  • The Cavaliers are off next week but will return home the following week to take on California on Friday, March 21 and Stanford on Sunday, March 23

