No. 2 Virginia Wins 4-1 at Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The No. 2 Virginia women’s tennis team stayed perfect in the ACC, topping Wake Forest 4-1 on the road on Friday (March 7) on the Leighton Courts.

The Cavaliers (12-2, 4-0 ACC) won their fifth straight against the Demon Deacons (11-5, 1-2 ACC), winning the doubles point and three singles matches to improve to 4-0 in the ACC.

Partnering together for the first time, grad student Sara Ziodato and freshman Isabelle Lacy picked up a 6-2 win on doubles court three to open the match. Junior Annabelle Xu and freshman Martina Genis Salas followed with a 6-4 victory on doubles court two to clinch the doubles point for the Hoos.

In singles, the Cavaliers kept rolling, winning five of the six first sets against the Demon Deacons.

Xu extended the UVA lead to 2-0 with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Kady Tannenbaum on court three.

Shortly after, Chervinsky defeated Anna Zhang 6-4, 6-2 on court two, putting the Cavaliers up 3-0.

Wake Forest picked up a straight set victory on the top court, but Genis Salas finished off the match with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Brianna Baldi on court five to seal the victory for the Hoos.

MATCH NOTES

Elaine Chervinsky stayed perfect in dual matches, improving to 6-0. She has a 22-6 overall record this season

Sara Zidoato dropped her first match of dual match play, ending a 10-match win streak

Isabelle Lacy picked up her first career doubles victory

Junior Meggie Navarro made her debut playing at No. 1 doubles, partnering with Chervinsky

Senior Melodie Collard was unavailable for the Cavaliers

The Cavaliers improve to 28-29 all-time against Wake Forest

UP NEXT