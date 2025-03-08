Hoos Set For ACC Championships On Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia wrestling team returns to action on Sunday (March 9) when 10 members of the squad take the mat at the ACC Championships in the hunt for a title and berths in the upcoming NCAA Championships.
HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION
All bouts of the ACC Wrestling Championships will be streamed on ACCNX and the ACC Network through ESPN app and at WatchESPN.com with live streams available of both competition mats. Links to the live streams and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account (@UVAWrestling) on X.
ACC CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE
10 a.m. – First round
1 p.m. – Consolation Quarterfinals
2 p.m. – Semifinals
4:30 p.m. – Consolation semifinals
6 p.m. – Consolation finals
8 p.m. – Finals
VIRGINA SEEDS AT ACC CHAMPIONSHIPS (ACC Automatic NCAA Qualifiers)
125: No. 5 seed Keyveon Roller (4)
133: No. 5 seed Gable Porter (3)
141: No. 2 seed Dylan Cedeno (4)
149: No. 5 seed Jack Gioffre (4)
157: No. 6 seed Michael Gioffre (3)
165: No. 2 seed Nick Hamilton (5)
174: No. 6 seed Rocco Contino (4)
184: No. 6 seed Justin Phillips (3)
197: No. 6 seed Steven Burrell Jr. (3)
HWT: No. 7 seed Gabe Christenson (5)
QUICK SHOTS
- Virginia enters the ACC Championships on Sunday with two wrestlers looking to earn a return trip to the NCAA Championships in Dylan Cedeno (141) and Nick Hamilton (165) seeking return trips
• Cedeno earned his first bid in the 2022 season with a third-place finish at the ACC Championships at 141 pounds while Hamilton earned his first bid last season as ACC Champion at 165 pounds
- The Hoos are looking to add an ACC Champion for the third straight season as Justin McCoy won the 165 pound title in 2023 and Hamilton claimed it a year agoto give UVA 94 all-time individual champs
- The Hoos will put forth a mostly healthy lineup for the first time in months with eight starters back in the lineup that were slated as starters at the beginning of the season.
- Four Hoos are set for rematches of their last opponent in opening-round action – Jack Gioffre, Michael Gioffre and Rocco Contino all face wrestlers from Pitt in the team’s last dual action of the season.
- Steven Burrell Jr. didn’t wrestle in the last dual, but his opening-round opponent was his last opponent faced in the Patriot Last Chance Open the weekend of February 26 and was a 4-1 decision for Smith
- The Hoos have two wrestlers that earned two-seeds at the ACC Championships – Dylan Cedeno and Nick Hamilton – a spot that would have earned a bye in previous years. Due to expansion with Stanford joining the league, the two wrestlers will compete in the opening round of action this season
- The Hoos have four wrestlers ranked in the most recent NCAA Coaches Rankings before the ACC Championships – Roller (31 at 125), Cedeno (19 at 141), Jack Gioffre (32 at 149) and Hamilton (20 at 165)
- Two Virginia wrestlers were in the latest NCAA RPI with Roller and Porter coming in at 27 in each weight class. Cedeno, Gioffre and Hamilton did not wrestle enough matches to qualify for an RPI ranking