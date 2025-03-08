Hoos Set For ACC Championships On Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia wrestling team returns to action on Sunday (March 9) when 10 members of the squad take the mat at the ACC Championships in the hunt for a title and berths in the upcoming NCAA Championships.

HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

All bouts of the ACC Wrestling Championships will be streamed on ACCNX and the ACC Network through ESPN app and at WatchESPN.com with live streams available of both competition mats. Links to the live streams and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account (@UVAWrestling) on X.

ACC CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

10 a.m. – First round

1 p.m. – Consolation Quarterfinals

2 p.m. – Semifinals

4:30 p.m. – Consolation semifinals

6 p.m. – Consolation finals

8 p.m. – Finals

VIRGINA SEEDS AT ACC CHAMPIONSHIPS (ACC Automatic NCAA Qualifiers)

125: No. 5 seed Keyveon Roller (4)

133: No. 5 seed Gable Porter (3)

141: No. 2 seed Dylan Cedeno (4)

149: No. 5 seed Jack Gioffre (4)

157: No. 6 seed Michael Gioffre (3)

165: No. 2 seed Nick Hamilton (5)

174: No. 6 seed Rocco Contino (4)

184: No. 6 seed Justin Phillips (3)

197: No. 6 seed Steven Burrell Jr. (3)

HWT: No. 7 seed Gabe Christenson (5)

QUICK SHOTS