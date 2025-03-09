No. 2 Virginia Falls 4-2 at No. 12 NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. – The No. 2 Virginia women’s tennis team dropped its first match of conference play, falling to No. 12 NC State 4-2 on the road on Sunday (March 9) at the J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center.

The Cavaliers (12-3, 4-1 ACC) won the doubles point but lost four singles matches to snap a seven-match win streak in ACC regular season matches dating back to last season.

NC State (9-3, 4-0 ACC) started the match with a quick 6-1 doubles victory on the top court. Junior Annabelle Xu and freshman Martina Genis Salas followed with a dominant 6-2 win on doubles court two. Partnered together for the first time, grad student Sara Ziodato and freshman Isabelle Lacy clinched the doubles point on doubles court three, coming through with a 6-4 victory to give Virginia an early lead.

The Wolfpack responded with a straight set win on court five to tie the match.

NC State rattled off two more wins on courts one and four to take a 3-1 lead over the Cavaliers.

On court three, Xu split sets with No. 106 Maddy Zampardo but rallied in the third to take her match 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

The Cavaliers and the Wolfpack split sets on courts two and six. While senior Elaine Chervinsky was playing in a third set tiebreak on court two, NC State clinched the victory over Virginia with a 7-5, 4-6, 6-2 win on court six.

MATCH NOTES

Annabelle Xu and Martina Genis Salas improved to 9-3 in dual matches this season in doubles

Isabelle Lacy picked up her second doubles win of the weekend

Senior Melodie Collard was unavailable for the Cavaliers

