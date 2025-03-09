No. 2 Virginia Falls 4-2 at No. 12 NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. – The No. 2 Virginia women’s tennis team dropped its first match of conference play, falling to No. 12 NC State 4-2 on the road on Sunday (March 9) at the J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center.
The Cavaliers (12-3, 4-1 ACC) won the doubles point but lost four singles matches to snap a seven-match win streak in ACC regular season matches dating back to last season.
NC State (9-3, 4-0 ACC) started the match with a quick 6-1 doubles victory on the top court. Junior Annabelle Xu and freshman Martina Genis Salas followed with a dominant 6-2 win on doubles court two. Partnered together for the first time, grad student Sara Ziodato and freshman Isabelle Lacy clinched the doubles point on doubles court three, coming through with a 6-4 victory to give Virginia an early lead.
The Wolfpack responded with a straight set win on court five to tie the match.
NC State rattled off two more wins on courts one and four to take a 3-1 lead over the Cavaliers.
On court three, Xu split sets with No. 106 Maddy Zampardo but rallied in the third to take her match 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.
The Cavaliers and the Wolfpack split sets on courts two and six. While senior Elaine Chervinsky was playing in a third set tiebreak on court two, NC State clinched the victory over Virginia with a 7-5, 4-6, 6-2 win on court six.
MATCH NOTES
- Annabelle Xu and Martina Genis Salas improved to 9-3 in dual matches this season in doubles
- Isabelle Lacy picked up her second doubles win of the weekend
- Senior Melodie Collard was unavailable for the Cavaliers
UP NEXT
- The Cavaliers are off next week but will return home the following week to take on California on Friday, March 21 and Stanford on Sunday, March 23
#12 NC State 4, #2 Virginia 2
Singles competition
- #42 Michaela Laki (NCSU) def. #22 Sara Ziodato (VA) 7-5, 6-1
- Anna Zyryanova (NCSU) vs. #18 Elaine Chervinsky (VA) 4-6, 6-4, 6-6 (5-6), unfinished
- #24 Annabelle Xu (VA) def. #106 Maddy Zampardo (NCSU) 6-4, 4-6, 6-2
- Gabriella Broadfoot (NCSU) def. #104 Isaabelle Lacy (VA) 6-4, 6-4
- Kristina Paskauskas (NCSU) def. Blanca Pico Navarro (VA) 6-0, 6-3
- Mia Slama (NCSU) def. Martina Genis Salas (VA) 7-5, 4-6, 6-2
Doubles competition
- #2 Gabriella Broadfoot/Maddy Zampardo (NCSU) def. Meggie Navarro/Elaine Chervinsky (VA) 6-1
- #35 Annabelle Xu/Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. Anna Zyryanova/Michaela Laki (NCSU) 6-2
- Sara Ziodato/Isabelle Lacy (VA) def. #88 Jasmine Conway/Kristina Paskauskas (NCSU) 6-4
Order of finish: Doubles (1,2,3); Singles (5,4,1,3,6)
T-3:30 A-226