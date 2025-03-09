No. 9 Virginia Drops Series Finale to Boston College

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – In front of the first sold-out crowd of the season at Disharoon Park, the No. 9 Virginia baseball team (9-5, 1-2 ACC) fell 6-3 to Boston College (6-6, 2-1 ACC) on Sunday afternoon (March 9).

Throughout the three-game series against Boston College, a total of 16,301 fans packed Disharoon Park. The most for a regular season home series in program history.

Henry Ford recorded his team-high eighth multi-hit game with two base knocks. Freshman James Nunnallee drove in two of the three Virginia runs in the contest.