No. 9 Virginia Drops Series Finale to Boston College

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – In front of the first sold-out crowd of the season at Disharoon Park, the No. 9 Virginia baseball team (9-5, 1-2 ACC) fell 6-3 to Boston College (6-6, 2-1 ACC) on Sunday afternoon (March 9).
Throughout the three-game series against Boston College, a total of 16,301 fans packed Disharoon Park. The most for a regular season home series in program history.
Henry Ford recorded his team-high eighth multi-hit game with two base knocks. Freshman James Nunnallee drove in two of the three Virginia runs in the contest.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Following a scoreless opening inning, Boston College scratched across the game’s first run with a two-out RBI single off the bat of Esteban Garcia to left field.
- The Cavaliers answered right back in the bottom of the frame, starting with a leadoff double from Aidan Teel. The UVA centerfielder came home to score on a Nunnallee sacrifice fly to notch the game at one after two innings.
- In the top of the third, back-to-back two-out BC singles led to a three-run home run from Jack Toomey that put the visitors up 4-1.
- Boston College added to its lead in the fourth inning when two Eagles came around to score on a Virginia fielding error.
- A Ford leadoff single and an Teel hit by pitch set the stage for a two-run UVA fourth inning. Ford came home on a Trey Wells sacrifice fly to centerfield before a Nunnallee RBI single up the middle plated Teel for the final run of the game.
- In relief, Kevin Jaxel held the Eagle bats in check by only allowing one hit over his season-long outing of 3.2 innings.
- Jaxel and the bullpen duo of Matt Lanzendorfer and Jack O’Connor did not allow a Boston College hit over the final 4.2 innings of Sunday’s weekend finale.
- Virginia brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth after Nunnallee and Jackson Sirois were each hit by pitches to start the frame. The rally was contained with a double-play ball and flyout to end the game.
ADDITIONAL NOTES
- Godbout extended this on-base streak to 34 games with a double in the fifth inning.
- Teel has reached base safely in all 14 games this season, thanks to his double in the second inning.
- Ford’s single in the fourth inning extended his team-best hit streak to 12 games.
- Joe Colucci made his first career start on the mound for the Cavaliers in the series finale.
UP NEXT
Virginia will play its next four games away from Disharoon Park beginning with a neutral site contest against former ACC foe Maryland in Frederickburg, Va. On Tuesday (March 11). The contest will be played at Virginia Credit Union Stadium, the home of the Fredericksburg Nationals. First pitch is slated for 5:35 p.m. on ACCNX and WINA (98.9 FM/1070 AM).