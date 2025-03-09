UVA Divers Set for NCAA Zone Diving

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia mens’ and women’s divers are set to compete at the NCAA Zone A Diving Championships at the Rutgers Aquatics Center in Piscataway, N.J., Monday, March 10 through Wednesday, March 12.

The Zone Diving Championships are the qualifying meet for the NCAA Championships. The top five female and top four male divers from each event at their respective zone diving championship will be eligible to compete at the NCAA Championships. Additional place finishers in each event at each zone will be eligible based on the number of student-athletes from that zone who finished in the top 16 in that event at the previous year’s contested or completed NCAA Championships.

Representing the Cavaliers in the women’s events will be Ruby Borzekowski (1m), Lizzy Kaye (1m, 3m, platform) and Lena Lotterer (1m). Mitchell Brown (1m, 3m), Nicholas Sanders (1m, 3m), Dean Treanor (1m, 3m) and Nicholas Wanzer (1m, 3m) will compete on the men’s side.

Kaye has qualified for the NCAA Championships in each of the last two seasons. She is a two-time Zone champion in the 3m and was the runner-up last year in the 1m and third in platform.

Once all of the zone diving championships have concluded, and not later than Sunday, March 16, the list of selected divers will be posted on ncaa.org.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Monday, March 10

12-3 pm – Men’s 1m Prelims

3:30-4:30 pm – Men’s 1m Finals

10 am – 12:15 pm – Women’s 3m Prelims A

2:30-4:30 pm – Women’s 3m Prelims B

5-6 pm – Women’s 3m Finals

Tuesday, March 11

12-3 pm – Men’s 3m Prelims

3:30-4:30 pm – Men’s 3m Finals

10 am – 12:15 pm – Women’s 1m Prelims A

3-5:30 pm – Women’s 3m Prelims B

6-7 pm – Women’s 3m Finals

Wednesday, March 12