Brackets And Seeds Announced For 2025 NCAA Championships

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The full brackets and seeds for the upcoming NCAA Wrestling Championships were announced on Wednesday (March 12) and the Cavaliers have four wrestlers in the field, led by No. 11 seed Dylan Cedeno who earned his second NCAA Championship bid.

The NCAA Championships will be held at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia from March 20-22.

Cedeno earned his second NCAA Championship berth by claiming the ACC Championship at 141 pounds this past Sunday. His first berth came in the 2021-22 season when he finished third at the ACC Championships at 141 pounds and competed at the 2022 NCAA Championships in Detroit.

Nick Hamilton earned his second straight bid after finishing as runner up at the ACC Championships at 165 pounds. It was his second straight appearance in the finals at the ACC Championship after claiming the 165 pound title a year ago. He is the No. 25 seed at 165 pounds.

Two Cavaliers earned their first bid to an NCAA Championship: Keyveon Roller, Jack Gioffre. Roller took third place at 125 pounds at the ACC Championships to earn his bid, while Gioffre grabbed one of the four bids for the ACC by advancing to the third-place match. Roller is the No. 26 seed at 125 pounds, while Gioffre is the No. 29 seed at 149 pounds.

VIRGINIA’S OPENING ROUND MATCHUPS

125: No. 26 seed Keyveon Roller vs. No. 7 seed Troy Spratley (Oklahoma State)

141: No. 11 seed Dylan Cedeno vs. No. 22 seed Jordan Soriano (Drexel)

149: No. 29 seed Jack Gioffre vs. Paniro Johnson (Iowa State)

165: No. 25 seed Nick Hamilton vs. Cameron Armine (Oklahoma State)