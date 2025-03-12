Virginia Men’s Swimming to Send Four to NCAA Championships

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 22 Virginia had four swimmers qualify for the 2025 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships, the NCAA announced on Wednesday (March 12).

The men’s championships will be held at Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way, Washington, from Wednesday, March 25 to Saturday, March 29 and will be streamed on ESPN+.

Swimmers qualified for the championships by meeting the established minimum time for the events they entered.

The Cavaliers combined for six individual events among those swimmers and four relays.

Freshman David King will compete in three events: 100 Back, 200 Back and 500 Free. Junior Jack Aikins will also compete in the 200 Back. Junior Sebastien Sergile will compete in the 200 IM and freshman Spencer Nicholas is in the 100 Fly.

The Cavaliers qualified in the 200, 400 and 800 Free Relays and the 400 Medley Relay.

This is the first invitation to the NCAA Championships for King, Nicholas and Sergile.

Aikins will be making his third trip to the Championship, having earned a combined seven All-America honors in 2022 and 2023.