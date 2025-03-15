No. 23 Cavaliers Rally with Eight-Run Ninth to Even Series with Cal

BERKLEY, Calif. – Down to its last three outs, the No. 23 Virginia (11-6, 2-3 ACC) erupted for eight runs in the top of the ninth to win a 10-8 affair over the Cal (9-9, 2-3 ACC) on Saturday (March 15) at Stu Gordon Stadium.

Virginia trailed 2-0 after two innings and was down 7-2 entering the ninth inning, only to even the weekend series with UVA’s sixth come-from-behind victory of the year. The five-run deficit was the largest the Cavaliers have overcome for a victory in 2025.

Freshman Chone James delivered a two-out, go-ahead double in the top of the ninth to put UVA ahead for the first time. Walker Buchanan followed with a two-RBI double to cap the eight-run frame. James and Buchanan, who both came on to pinch hit in the ninth, combined for four hits, four RBI and three runs scored in the rally.