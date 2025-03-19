Cavaliers Open NCAA Championships with Record Relay Swim

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. – Virginia set an American and NCAA record on the opening night of the 2025 NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships, being held March 18-22 at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way, Washington.

In the very first event of the meet, Claire Curzan, Alex Walsh, Gretchen Walsh and Maxine Parker clocked a 1:31.10 in the 200 Medley Relay to take the title. The previous record of 1:31.51 was set by the Cavaliers at the 2023 NCAA Championships.

The Cavaliers finished second in the other event of the evening, the 800 Free Relay with Alex Walsh, Aimee Canny, Anna Moesch and Katie Grimes posting a 6:51.29.

Stanford finished second in the 200 Medley Relay and won the 800 Free Relay to tie for first place with the Cavaliers in the team standings through the first night of the competition.

Thursday’s events will be the 500 Free, 200 IM, 50 Free, 200 Free Relay and 1m Diving.

Prelims start at 1 p.m. ET with the finals session starting at 9 p.m. ET.

MEET NOTES

Gretchen Walsh had a split of 20.88 in the butterfly leg of the relay, the second fastest ever, only behind a 20.87 she swam earlier this year

HOW TO FOLLOW

All sessions will be streamed live on ESPN+ (subscription required)

Live scoring will be available on the Meet Mobile app and through a link posted on VirginiaSports

Team Scores (through two events)

1. Virginia 74 1. Stanford 74 3. Florida 60 4. Texas 55 5. Michigan 46 6. California 44 7. Louisville 42 8. Indiana 36 9. Tennessee 34 10. Wisconsin 30 11. Southern California 28 12. NC State 27 13. Arizona St 22 14. Georgia 12 15. Alabama 10 16. Ohio St 8 17. Virginia Tech 6 17. Texas A&M 6 19. Lsu 4 20. UNC 2