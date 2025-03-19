Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
Open Search
Swimming & Diving
. Swimming & Diving

Cavaliers Open NCAA Championships with Record Relay Swim

NCAA Championships Central
Live Results
Watch ESPN+ ($)
Wednesday results
UVA Swimming & Diving Instagram
UVA Swimming & Diving Twitter
UVA Swimming & Diving Facebook

FEDERAL WAY, Wash.  – Virginia set an American and NCAA record on the opening night of the 2025 NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships, being held March 18-22 at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way, Washington.

In the very first event of the meet, Claire Curzan, Alex Walsh, Gretchen Walsh and Maxine Parker clocked a 1:31.10 in the 200 Medley Relay to take the title. The previous record of 1:31.51 was set by the Cavaliers at the 2023 NCAA Championships.

The Cavaliers finished second in the other event of the evening, the 800 Free Relay with Alex Walsh, Aimee Canny, Anna Moesch and Katie Grimes posting a 6:51.29.

Stanford finished second in the 200 Medley Relay and won the 800 Free Relay to tie for first place with the Cavaliers in the team standings through the first night of the competition.

Thursday’s events will be the 500 Free, 200 IM, 50 Free, 200 Free Relay and 1m Diving.

Prelims start at 1 p.m. ET with the finals session starting at 9 p.m. ET.

MEET NOTES

  • Gretchen Walsh had a split of 20.88 in the butterfly leg of the relay, the second fastest ever, only behind a 20.87 she swam earlier this year

HOW TO FOLLOW

  • All sessions will be streamed live on ESPN+ (subscription required)
  • Live scoring will be available on the Meet Mobile app and through a link posted on VirginiaSports

Team Scores (through two events)

  1. Virginia                           74   1. Stanford                           74
  3. Florida                            60   4. Texas                              55
  5. Michigan                           46   6. California                         44
  7. Louisville                         42   8. Indiana                            36
  9. Tennessee                          34  10. Wisconsin                          30
 11. Southern California                28  12. NC State                           27
 13. Arizona St                         22  14. Georgia                            12
 15. Alabama                            10  16. Ohio St                             8
 17. Virginia Tech                       6  17. Texas A&M                           6
 19. Lsu                                 4  20. UNC                                 2

Related Stories