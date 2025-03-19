No. 23 Virginia Drops Midweek Contest to Richmond

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 23 Virginia baseball team (12-7) fell 6-2 to Richmond (19-2) on Wednesday evening (March 19) at Disharoon Park.

The defeat snaps Virginia’s 31-game home midweek win streak that dated back to 2022.

In relief, Ryan Osinski threw 3.1 innings of scoreless baseball with three strikeouts. He tied his Opening Day outing of 3.1 innings pitched against Michigan (2/14) for the longest appearance of his career.

In the batter’s box, Chris Arroyo and Jacob Ference each claimed two hits in the game, while Henry Godbout smacked his second home run of the season.