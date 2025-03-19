No. 23 Virginia Drops Midweek Contest to Richmond

Godbout hits his second homer in as many games to get the Hoos on the board 🚀
📺: ACCNX | #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/j6R0bfUnbz
— Virginia Baseball (@UVABaseball) March 19, 2025
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 23 Virginia baseball team (12-7) fell 6-2 to Richmond (19-2) on Wednesday evening (March 19) at Disharoon Park.
The defeat snaps Virginia’s 31-game home midweek win streak that dated back to 2022.
In relief, Ryan Osinski threw 3.1 innings of scoreless baseball with three strikeouts. He tied his Opening Day outing of 3.1 innings pitched against Michigan (2/14) for the longest appearance of his career.
In the batter’s box, Chris Arroyo and Jacob Ference each claimed two hits in the game, while Henry Godbout smacked his second home run of the season.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- The Spiders drew first blood in the top of the second when Richmond’s Trevor Doesnbach doubled down the line in left scoring two.
- Richmond added two more runs in the inning with another two-out, two-run double that put the Spiders up 4-0.
- In the top of the third, Richmond extended its lead to 5-0 with an RBI groundout.
- The two squads traded solo home runs in the fifth inning as Richmond’s DJ Pacheco homered in the top half before Godbout hit his second home run in as many games to get Virginia on the board at 6-1.
- UVA cut into the Spider lead in the sixth with a Walker Buchanan RBI single that plated Henry Ford.
- Virginia threatened in the eighth inning when Ford opened the frame with a walk before an Arroyo bloop single put two Cavaliers on with no outs. The inning ended with a flyout and a double-play ball.
- UVA loaded the bases and brought the tying run to the plate with two outs in the bottom of the ninth before Richmond claimed a 6-2 victory on a groundout to third.
ADDITIONAL NOTES
- Aidan Teel extended his on-base streak to 19 games with his bunt single in the bottom of the ninth.
- Godbout has now hit home runs in back-to-back for the second time in his career and the first time since hitting homers against VCU (4/30) and Navy (5/1) last season.
- Wednesday’s result was the first home midweek loss for UVA since falling to Old Dominion on April 12, 2022.
- With the loss, UVA falls to 90-60-2 all-time against Richmond and a six-game win streak over the Spiders that dates back to 2019.
UP NEXT
Virginia returns to ACC play on Friday as the Cavaliers are set to host Duke for a three-game weekend set at Disharoon Park. The series opener (March 21) against the Blue Devils is set for 6 p.m. The middle game is slated for a 4 p.m. start on Saturday (March 22) followed by the finale on Sunday (March 23) at 1 p.m. All three games will be broadcast on ACCNX and can be heard on WINA (98.9 FM/1070 AM).