Cavaliers Hosting No. 14 Cal and No. 8 Stanford This Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE Va. – The No. 6 Virginia men’s tennis team (11-5, 3-3 ACC) is back at home this weekend to take on two top 15 conference opponents. On Friday (March 21), the Cavaliers will face No. 14 Cal (11-2, 4-2 ACC) at 12:30 p.m. The Cavaliers will close out the weekend on Sunday (March 23) against No. 8 Stanford (12-4, 4-2 ACC) at 3 p.m.

Both matches are scheduled to be played on the outdoor courts of the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort. Any weather-related changes will be posted here as well as on the @uvamenstennis social media accounts.

Note: Friday’s men’s match has been moved to 12:30 p.m. The women’s match will follow at 4 p.m.

MATCH INFORMATION

Live streaming and live scoring will be available for both matches

Both matches will be included in the Cracked Racquets CrossCourt Coverage on ACCNX

The first 100 fans at Sunday’s match will receive Cavman Plush Toys

Admission is free

CAVALIER NOTES

Virginia moved up to No. 6 in the latest ITA Team Rankings

The Cavaliers won both of their matches last weekend on the road, improving to 3-3 in the ACC

Sophomore Dylan Dietrich leads the team with 14 singles victories this season. He is 8-3 in dual matches, boasting a 4-1 record at No. 2 singles. He moved up to No. 21 in the ITA Singles Rankings

Freshman Rafael Jódar has won 13 consecutive matches. He is tied for second on the team in wins on the season with a 13-1 record. Jódar moved up to a career-high No. 10 in the singles rankings

The Cavaliers are 13-2 on the top singles court this season

Dietrich and junior Mans Dahlberg lead the team in doubles wins on the season with nine. The pair moved up to No. 34 in the ITA Doubles Rankings

Grad student James Hopper and freshman Keegan Rice are second on the team in doubles wins with seven. They have a a 4-2 record playing on the top doubles court and come in at No. 28 in the doubles rankings

Hopper and Jódar made their debut in the doubles rankings at No. 70

OPPONENT NOTES

The Cavaliers have won all five previous meetings with Cal. The two last met in 2019

This is Cal and Stanford’s first year in the ACC

Cal is ranked No. 14 in the ITA Team Rankings

Virginia leads the all-time series with Stanford 7-0

The Cavaliers and Cardinal last squared off in 2021 in the NCAA Second Round

Stanford is ranked No. 8

