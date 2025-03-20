Cavaliers Hosting No. 14 Cal and No. 8 Stanford This Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE Va. – The No. 6 Virginia men’s tennis team (11-5, 3-3 ACC) is back at home this weekend to take on two top 15 conference opponents. On Friday (March 21), the Cavaliers will face No. 14 Cal (11-2, 4-2 ACC) at 12:30 p.m. The Cavaliers will close out the weekend on Sunday (March 23) against No. 8 Stanford (12-4, 4-2 ACC) at 3 p.m.
Both matches are scheduled to be played on the outdoor courts of the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort. Any weather-related changes will be posted here as well as on the @uvamenstennis social media accounts.
Note: Friday’s men’s match has been moved to 12:30 p.m. The women’s match will follow at 4 p.m.
MATCH INFORMATION
- Live streaming and live scoring will be available for both matches
- Both matches will be included in the Cracked Racquets CrossCourt Coverage on ACCNX
- The first 100 fans at Sunday’s match will receive Cavman Plush Toys
- Admission is free
CAVALIER NOTES
- Virginia moved up to No. 6 in the latest ITA Team Rankings
- The Cavaliers won both of their matches last weekend on the road, improving to 3-3 in the ACC
- Sophomore Dylan Dietrich leads the team with 14 singles victories this season. He is 8-3 in dual matches, boasting a 4-1 record at No. 2 singles. He moved up to No. 21 in the ITA Singles Rankings
- Freshman Rafael Jódar has won 13 consecutive matches. He is tied for second on the team in wins on the season with a 13-1 record. Jódar moved up to a career-high No. 10 in the singles rankings
- The Cavaliers are 13-2 on the top singles court this season
- Dietrich and junior Mans Dahlberg lead the team in doubles wins on the season with nine. The pair moved up to No. 34 in the ITA Doubles Rankings
- Grad student James Hopper and freshman Keegan Rice are second on the team in doubles wins with seven. They have a a 4-2 record playing on the top doubles court and come in at No. 28 in the doubles rankings
- Hopper and Jódar made their debut in the doubles rankings at No. 70
OPPONENT NOTES
- The Cavaliers have won all five previous meetings with Cal. The two last met in 2019
- This is Cal and Stanford’s first year in the ACC
- Cal is ranked No. 14 in the ITA Team Rankings
- Virginia leads the all-time series with Stanford 7-0
- The Cavaliers and Cardinal last squared off in 2021 in the NCAA Second Round
- Stanford is ranked No. 8
UP NEXT
- The Cavaliers will continue conference play on the road next weekend, taking on Notre Dame on Friday (March 28) at 5 p.m. and Louisville on Sunday (March 30) at noon