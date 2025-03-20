No. 2 Virginia Set to Host Cal and Stanford

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 2 Virginia women’s tennis team (12-3, 4-1 ACC) returns home this weekend to face two conference opponents. On Friday (March 21), the Cavaliers will take on Cal at 4 p.m. The Cavaliers will finish the weekend on Sunday (March 23) against Stanford at 12 p.m.

Both matches are scheduled to be played on the outdoor courts of the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort. Any weather-related changes will be posted here as well as on the @uvawomenstennis social media accounts.

Note: Friday’s women’s match has been moved to 4 p.m. and will follow the men’s match being played at 12:30 p.m.

MATCH INFORMATION

Live streaming and live stats are available

Both matches will be included in the Cracked Racquets CrossCourt Coverage on ACCNX

The first 50 fans at Friday’s match will receive Women’s Tennis bucket hats

The first 100 fans at Sunday’s match will receive Cavman Plush Toys

Admission is free

CAVALIER NOTES

After falling to No. 3, the Cavaliers moved back up to No. 2 the latest ITA Team Rankings

Virginia was off last weekend after splitting its road trip with Wake Forest and then-No. 12 NC State

The Cavaliers have four players ranked in the ITA Singles Rankings

Senior Elaine Chervinsky leads the Cavaliers in singles with a 22-6 record and a perfect 6-0 mark in dual matches. She is the highest ranked Cavalier, coming in at No. 18 in the singles rankings

Graduate student Sara Ziodato paces the team in dual matches with a 10-2 record. She has a 15-4 overall record this season and is ranked No. 24 in the singles rankings

Junior Annabelle Xu is second on the team in singles wins with a 20-9 record. She is ranked No. 28 in the singles rankings

Freshman Isabelle Lacy rounds out the Cavaliers in the singles rankings. She is ranked No. 114

The Cavaliers have a 9-1 record at No. 2 singles this season

Chervinsky and Collard are the No. 1 ranked team in the ITA Doubles Rankings. The pair are 24-1 on the season and have an undefeated 7-0 record in dual matches playing on the top doubles court

Xu and freshman Martina Genis Salas are second on the team in doubles wins with a 20-6 record this year. They are 9-3 in dual matches and moved up to No. 28 in the doubles rankings

Ziodato and junior Meggie Navarro moved up to No. 40 in the doubles rankings

OPPONENT NOTES

The Cavaliers are tied 1-1 in the all-time series with Cal. Virginia won the last meeting in 2020

This is Cal and Stanford’s first year in the ACC

Cal is ranked No. 26 in the latest ITA Team Rankings

Stanford leads the all-time series with Virginia 2-1

The Cavaliers and Cardinal last faced each other in 2022

Stanford is ranked No. 28 in the team rankings

UP NEXT