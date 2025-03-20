No. 2 Virginia Set to Host Cal and Stanford

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 2 Virginia women’s tennis team (12-3, 4-1 ACC) returns home this weekend to face two conference opponents. On Friday (March 21), the Cavaliers will take on Cal at 4 p.m. The Cavaliers will finish the weekend on Sunday (March 23) against Stanford at 12 p.m.
Both matches are scheduled to be played on the outdoor courts of the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort. Any weather-related changes will be posted here as well as on the @uvawomenstennis social media accounts.
Note: Friday’s women’s match has been moved to 4 p.m. and will follow the men’s match being played at 12:30 p.m.
MATCH INFORMATION
- Live streaming and live stats are available
- Both matches will be included in the Cracked Racquets CrossCourt Coverage on ACCNX
- The first 50 fans at Friday’s match will receive Women’s Tennis bucket hats
- The first 100 fans at Sunday’s match will receive Cavman Plush Toys
- Admission is free
CAVALIER NOTES
- After falling to No. 3, the Cavaliers moved back up to No. 2 the latest ITA Team Rankings
- Virginia was off last weekend after splitting its road trip with Wake Forest and then-No. 12 NC State
- The Cavaliers have four players ranked in the ITA Singles Rankings
- Senior Elaine Chervinsky leads the Cavaliers in singles with a 22-6 record and a perfect 6-0 mark in dual matches. She is the highest ranked Cavalier, coming in at No. 18 in the singles rankings
- Graduate student Sara Ziodato paces the team in dual matches with a 10-2 record. She has a 15-4 overall record this season and is ranked No. 24 in the singles rankings
- Junior Annabelle Xu is second on the team in singles wins with a 20-9 record. She is ranked No. 28 in the singles rankings
- Freshman Isabelle Lacy rounds out the Cavaliers in the singles rankings. She is ranked No. 114
- The Cavaliers have a 9-1 record at No. 2 singles this season
- Chervinsky and Collard are the No. 1 ranked team in the ITA Doubles Rankings. The pair are 24-1 on the season and have an undefeated 7-0 record in dual matches playing on the top doubles court
- Xu and freshman Martina Genis Salas are second on the team in doubles wins with a 20-6 record this year. They are 9-3 in dual matches and moved up to No. 28 in the doubles rankings
- Ziodato and junior Meggie Navarro moved up to No. 40 in the doubles rankings
OPPONENT NOTES
- The Cavaliers are tied 1-1 in the all-time series with Cal. Virginia won the last meeting in 2020
- This is Cal and Stanford’s first year in the ACC
- Cal is ranked No. 26 in the latest ITA Team Rankings
- Stanford leads the all-time series with Virginia 2-1
- The Cavaliers and Cardinal last faced each other in 2022
- Stanford is ranked No. 28 in the team rankings
UP NEXT
- The Cavaliers are back at home again next week, taking on Louisville at 4 p.m. on Friday (March 28) and Notre Dame on Sunday (March 30) at 11 a.m.