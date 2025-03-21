No. 2 Virginia Suffers 4-1 Defeat to Cal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 2 Virginia women’s tennis team lost its second-straight match on Friday (March 21), falling 4-1 to Cal (8-4, 5-0 ACC) at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort.
Freshman Martina Genis Salas recorded the lone point for the Cavaliers (12-4, 4-2 ACC).
Cal started the match with a 6-4 victory on doubles court three. Genis Salas and junior Annabelle Xu followed with a 6-4 win on doubles court two, but the Golden Bears took the doubles point with a 7-6 (4) victory on the top doubles court.
The Golden Bears extended their lead to 2-0 with a straight set win on court four.
Within seconds of each other, Cal picked up a straight set win on court three before Genis Salas got the Cavaliers on the board with a 6-4, 6-2 victory on court five.
The Golden Bears closed out the match on the top court, winning 7-6 (4), 6-3 to clinch the win.
MATCH NOTES
- Martina Genis Salas and Annabelle Xu improve to 10-3 as a doubles team in dual matches this season
- Seniors Elaine Chervinsky and Melodie Collard dropped their first doubles match of the season in dual match play
- This was Virginia and Cal’s first meeting since 2020
UP NEXT
- The Cavaliers will close out the weekend at home, taking on Stanford on Sunday (March 23) at noon
Cal 4, #2 Virginia 1
Singles competition
- #37 Mao Mushika (CAL) def. #24 Sara Ziodato (VA) 7-6 (7-4), 6-3
- #28 Annabelle Xu (VA) vs. #115 Jessica Alsola (CAL) 6-4, 2-6, 4-3, unfinished
- #90 Lan Mi (CAL) def. #18 Elaine Chervinsky (VA) 6-4, 6-4
- Berta Passola Folch (CAL) def. Melodie Collard (VA) 6-4, 6-4
- Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. Greta Greco Lucchina (CAL) 6-4, 6-2
- Blanca Pico Navarro (VA) vs. Naomi Xu (CAL) 7-6 (7-1), 1-6, unfinished
Doubles competition
- #12 Jessica Alsola/Mao Mushika (CAL) def. #1 Melodie Collard/Elaine Chervinsky (VA) 7-6 (7-4)
- #28 Annabelle Xu/Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. Greta Greco Lucchina/Lan Mi (CAL) 6-4
- Berta Passola Folch/Naomi Xu (CAL) def. Sara Ziodato/Isabelle Lacy (VA) 6-4
Order of finish: Doubles (3,2,1); Singles (4,3,5,1)
T-3:10 A-190