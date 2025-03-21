No. 2 Virginia Suffers 4-1 Defeat to Cal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 2 Virginia women’s tennis team lost its second-straight match on Friday (March 21), falling 4-1 to Cal (8-4, 5-0 ACC) at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort.

Freshman Martina Genis Salas recorded the lone point for the Cavaliers (12-4, 4-2 ACC).

Cal started the match with a 6-4 victory on doubles court three. Genis Salas and junior Annabelle Xu followed with a 6-4 win on doubles court two, but the Golden Bears took the doubles point with a 7-6 (4) victory on the top doubles court.

The Golden Bears extended their lead to 2-0 with a straight set win on court four.

Within seconds of each other, Cal picked up a straight set win on court three before Genis Salas got the Cavaliers on the board with a 6-4, 6-2 victory on court five.

The Golden Bears closed out the match on the top court, winning 7-6 (4), 6-3 to clinch the win.

MATCH NOTES

Martina Genis Salas and Annabelle Xu improve to 10-3 as a doubles team in dual matches this season

Seniors Elaine Chervinsky and Melodie Collard dropped their first doubles match of the season in dual match play

This was Virginia and Cal’s first meeting since 2020

