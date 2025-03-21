No. 23 Virginia Drops Series Opener to Duke

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia baseball team (12-8, 3-4 ACC) fell 9-5 on Friday night (March 21) to the Duke Blue Devils (14-9, 3-4) at Disharoon Park to open a three-game series.

UVA starting pitcher Jay Woolfolk was charged with the loss despite tying a career-high in strikeouts with 10. The senior surrendered five runs in 4.2 innings of work.

Henry Godbout led the Cavaliers offensively by going 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs and his third home run of the season. Eric Becker also went 2-for-3 with two doubles and a run scored in the series opener.